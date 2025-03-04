Orthodontic Supplies Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 14.04 Billion by 2033, Growing at0 a CAGR of 4.47%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthodontic supplies refer to the tools and materials used by orthodontists to diagnose, treat, and manage dental conditions that affect the alignment of teeth and jaws. These supplies include braces, brackets, archwires, rubber bands, retainers, and other appliances designed to straighten teeth and enhance oral health.

Moreover, orthodontic supplies encompass diagnostic tools such as X-ray equipment, dental impressions, and molds, all essential for assessing and tracking patient progress. By providing these products, orthodontists can create customized treatment plans, ensuring effective and safe results for patients undergoing braces or other orthodontic treatments.

Market Dynamics

Government initiatives for oral health drive the global market

Governments around the world are placing a strong emphasis on oral health by introducing subsidized dental care, implementing school-based programs, and launching public awareness campaigns. These initiatives aim to promote preventative care and provide early access to orthodontic treatments, thereby fueling the growth of the orthodontic supplies market.

In August 2024, the Government of Goa partnered with Colgate's BSBF program to advance oral health education among children across the state. This initiative is expected to benefit 200,000 school-aged children in Goa by 2025. Such collaborative efforts highlight the growing global focus on improving oral health, paving the way for enhanced access to orthodontic care, and boosting market growth.

Advancements in customized orthodontic treatments create tremendous opportunities

Advancements in customized orthodontic treatments are driving significant opportunities in the orthodontic supplies market. Innovations like custom clear aligners, 3D imaging, and personalized braces are revolutionizing orthodontic care by enhancing precision, comfort, and treatment efficiency. These solutions cater to the growing demand for tailored orthodontic treatments.

In April 2024, KLOwen Orthodontics introduced a custom metal self-ligating (SL) solution that combines low-friction ligation with the precision of a custom prescription. This innovation improves treatment control, efficiency, and patient care, marking a milestone in personalized orthodontic solutions. The market's shift toward personalized care is unlocking new avenues for innovation while providing patients with more individualized treatment.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a dominant position in the global orthodontic supplies market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high consumer awareness, and the rapid adoption of innovative technologies such as clear aligners and 3D imaging. The region's strong focus on dental aesthetics and preventive care further fuels the demand for orthodontic solutions.

Moreover, the presence of key market players, including Align Technology, Inc., 3M, American Orthodontics, and G&H Orthodontics, enhances market growth by offering cutting-edge products and solutions. Strategic collaborations, research investments, and product launches by these companies also contribute to the region’s leadership.

Key Highlights

The global orthodontic supplies market size was valued at USD 9.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 9.90 billion in 2025 to reach USD 14.04 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to grow from to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). By Product, the global orthodontic supplies market is segmented into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories. The removable braces segment owns the highest market share.

By Patient, the global orthodontic supplies market is segmented into pediatric and adults. The adult segment dominates the global market.

By End-User, the global orthodontic supplies market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinics segment owns the highest market share.

North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Align Technology, Inc. 3M American Orthodontics G&H Orthodontics OrthoFX Shanghai Smartee Denti-Technology Co., Ltd. uLab Systems, Inc. KLOwen Envista Institut Straumann AG Dentsply Siron Henry Schein, Inc Rocky Mountain Orthodontics DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Align Technology, Inc. launched multiple treatment plans for invisalign smile architect software, enabling doctors to compare and customize treatment options side-by-side. Integrated with ClinCheck, this feature enhances treatment precision and patient outcomes, boosting orthodontic care efficiency.

Segmentation