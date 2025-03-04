Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027, Dominated by Tech Giants 3M (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Delray Beach, FL, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microbiological testing of water market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $2.3 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The rising consumer awareness regarding the importance of safe and nutritious water, coupled with the increasing demand for bacteria- and chemical-free water, are key factors driving this market expansion.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Need for Water Quality Analysis

The demand for microbiological testing of water is on the rise due to growing microbial contamination across various water bodies. Industrial sectors such as oil & gas, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, chemical, and food & beverage are increasingly adopting microbiological water testing solutions.

A significant portion of the global population relies on private water supplies, including wells, dugouts, and ponds, making high-quality water a crucial factor for economic, physical, and social well-being. Government agencies and research institutions remain major consumers of microbial water analytical instruments to ensure public health and safety. Regular water quality testing and monitoring help eliminate potential health hazards associated with contaminated water sources.

North America Leading the Market

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The region has witnessed multiple waterborne disease outbreaks, including cryptosporidiosis and giardiasis, caused by protozoan contamination.





According to a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), microbial waterborne diseases affect developed countries such as the United States, where an estimated 560,000 individuals suffer from severe waterborne diseases annually, while 7.1 million experience mild to moderate infections, resulting in approximately 12,000 deaths per year.

Microbial contaminations in water sources are exacerbated by heavy rainfall, flooding, and inadequate water treatment processes. This drives the need for advanced microbiological water testing solutions in North America to ensure safe water supplies.

Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The microbiological testing of water market is expected to experience rapid growth in emerging economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. These regions remain largely untapped markets for microbiological water testing solution providers and present enormous growth opportunities.

Factors such as population growth, globalization, and increasing awareness about the importance of clean water are fueling market expansion in these regions. Countries like India and Indonesia, which struggle with inadequate sanitation and water supply, have an urgent need for microbiological water testing solutions. Leading manufacturers, including Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, have established a presence in these developing markets to address growing demand.

Market Segmentation Insights

Reagents & Test Kits: Fastest-Growing Segment

The reagents & test kits segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth in the microbiological testing of water market. Advancements in testing methods that allow for larger sample analysis while reducing testing time are driving the adoption of these products.

Pharmaceutical Sector Dominance

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to dominate the microbiological testing of water market. Microbiological water testing plays a critical role in pharmaceutical research, particularly in the identification of novel organisms used in drug development. Ensuring pathogen-free water is crucial in pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, as contaminated water can have detrimental effects on health and product quality.

Strict regulatory requirements and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance necessitate microbiological water testing to meet safety standards and prevent waterborne outbreaks.

The microbiological testing of water industry is poised for significant growth, driven by rising consumer awareness, industrial demand, and regulatory requirements. While North America continues to dominate the market, emerging economies present vast opportunities for expansion. With advancements in testing technologies and increasing government initiatives for clean water, the industry is set for robust growth in the coming years.

Top Companies Leading the Microbiological Testing of Water Market

3M (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Döhler Group (Germany)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Merck (Germany)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US)

