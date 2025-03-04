Toppoint Holdings Expands Import Drayage Operations Through Strategic Collaboration with Leading New Jersey Freight Broker and Warehousing Provider

North Wales, PA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (“Toppoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with a prominent freight broker and warehousing third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in Asian imports. Based in New Jersey, the partner operates an 85,000 square-foot facility and has engaged Toppoint Inc. to manage 200 import loads per month, with the potential to increase volume up to fourfold by year-end.

​This collaboration aligns with Toppoint’s strategic growth initiatives in the import drayage sector, allowing the Company to strengthen its presence in a rapidly expanding market. According to Markets & Data, the global drayage services market was valued at $22.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $30.39 billion by 2031. This growth is expected to be driven by increasing international trade volumes and the rising demand for efficient port-to-warehouse logistics solutions. By leveraging Toppoint’s expertise in container logistics, the partnership is designed to streamline freight operations, reduce cycle times, and enhance container flow efficiency into the warehousing facility, positioning both companies for sustained growth in a high-demand sector.​

“This new client aligns perfectly with our expansion strategy in the drayage import vertical,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. “Enhancing container movement into this facility not only improves operational efficiency for both parties but also lays the foundation for substantial long-term growth. Furthermore, this opportunity enables Toppoint to further enhance efficiency, increase revenue, and reduce the carbon footprint by eliminating the non-value-added step of picking up empty containers. Instead, Toppoint can optimize operations by collecting import containers and reusing them for exports. With an initial volume of 200 loads per month and the potential to scale up to four times that amount in 2025, this partnership is expected to generate over $1 million in additional import revenue.”

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company’s operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to https://toppointtrucking.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

TOPP@crescendo-ir.com



