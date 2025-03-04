UAV Corp. Secures LOI for Multi-Unit Purchase of DART 600 Airship Systems

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV), a leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and airship technology, has secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) dated February 27, 2025, valued up to approximately $420 million for a multi-system purchase of its DART 600 Series mid-altitude drone airships. This landmark agreement, facilitated through UAV Corp.'s subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc., represents a major step forward in the company’s expansion and market positioning.

Multi-Unit DART 600 Airship Agreement

The LOI, signed with a consortium of undisclosed entities following a visit to Skyborne Technology’s manufacturing facilities in Gulf County, Florida, outlines the purchase of multiple DART 600 airships. These advanced, long-endurance airships feature hybrid fuel cell propulsion, detachable drone systems, and cutting-edge tethering technology, making them ideal for applications in agriculture, border security, disaster relief, communications, and surveillance.

Initial deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026, with production ramping up at UAV Corp.’s Wewahitchka, FL facility. Representatives from the purchasing entities, along with key dignitaries, will return to Gulf County to continue negotiations and finalize contract details following successful test flights of the DART SA70-12 airship as a milestone requirement.

"This agreement is a testament to the groundbreaking capabilities of our DART Series airships and our ability to meet the growing global demand for advanced aerial solutions," said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. "With additional contract negotiations in progress for deals potentially exceeding $1.5 billion, UAV Corp. is positioned for rapid growth in the expanding UAV market."

Strategic Growth in the UAV Industry

The $420 million LOI strengthens UAV Corp.'s foothold in the rapidly growing UAV sector. The global UAV market, valued at $36 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 16.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2037, driven by increased demand for aerial surveillance, defense, and commercial applications.

UAV Corp.’s DART Series airships, with their next-generation carbon-fiber structures, automated recovery systems, and extended station-keeping capabilities, are uniquely positioned to address critical demands, including the U.S.'s $25 billion border security initiative and other high-value global applications.

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) specializes in the development of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, with a focus on high-altitude airships and surveillance solutions for defense, homeland security, and commercial sectors. Headquartered in Gulf County, Florida, UAV Corp. operates through its subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc., driving innovation in next-generation aerospace technologies.

Contact:

Michael Lawson, CEO

Email: mlawson@uavcorp.net

Address: 115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465

Phone: 877-425-1066

Website: www.uavcorp.net

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expectations regarding contract completion, production timelines, additional negotiations, and market expansion. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. UAV Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.