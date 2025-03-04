FE International Advises on the Acquisition of Vidello by Banzai International, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, a leading global M&A advisor for technology businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Vidello, a video hosting and marketing technology company, by Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI). This acquisition strengthens Banzai’s suite of AI-driven marketing tools, expanding its ability to provide businesses with innovative video solutions.

Vidello, headquartered in London, offers a robust set of video marketing tools designed for entrepreneurs, startups, and agencies looking to enhance engagement through high-quality video content. Vidello has served over 90,000 customers, with its flagship CreateStudio product ranking among the top-rated video makers in the industry.

"We’re doubling down on building the best suite of video products by adding Vidello. We believe that Vidello has created the best product in the world for making amazing 3D videos," said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai in a recent press release.

The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $6.5 million in revenue and $2 million in EBITDA to Banzai on a pro forma basis for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024. The transaction consists of a combination of cash and stock consideration, reflecting the strategic value of Vidello’s platform.

"Vidello is an exciting addition to Banzai’s portfolio, offering a suite of high-impact video marketing tools that align with today’s digital-first strategies," said Ashley Bohn, Partner at FE International. "We are proud to have advised on this transaction and look forward to seeing how Banzai integrates these solutions to drive further growth."

FE International acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Vidello, ensuring a seamless transaction aligned with both parties’ strategic objectives.

For more information about FE International and its role in technology M&A, visit www.feinternational.com.

About Vidello

Vidello is a video hosting and marketing suite which provides online businesses with the essential marketing and hosting tools to assist in growing business through video. To learn more about the company, visit www.vidello.com

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Cisco, New York Life, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at banzai.io

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is a globally recognized M&A advisor specializing in SaaS, e-commerce, and digital media businesses. With over 1,500 transactions completed and a total deal value exceeding $50 billion, FE International has been named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times from 2020 to 2024 and is a four-time Inc. 5000 company. Learn more at feinternational.com

Media Contact:

Gaj Tanwar

Marketing Coordinator, FE International

Email: gaj.tanwar@feinternational.com