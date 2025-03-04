Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Present in the 37th Annual Roth Conference

PEKIN, Ill., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, announced that management plans to participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 16th-18th. The conference is being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA

Management will conduct one-on-one meetings on March 17th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative or Kirsten Chapman of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations at Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media and Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com