Sky Quarry Appoints Energy Industry Veteran Todd Palin to Board of Directors

Brings Energy Production and Operational Expertise to Advance Waste-to-Energy Mission and Strategic Growth

WOODS CROSS, Utah, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced the appointment of Todd Palin to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Todd Palin brings nearly two decades of hands-on experience in energy production and operational oversight. From Big Lake, Alaska, Mr. Palin is a seasoned Alaskan businessman, champion snowmachine racer, and former First Gentleman of Alaska. Mr. Palin brings a wealth of experience in energy production, resource management and public service.

Energy Sector Experience

Todd Palin brings 15 years of industry experience from his tenure with BP in Alaska’s North Slope oil fields. As a facility production operator, Todd’s job duties included all phases of production, getting crude to spec, prior to its transfer to the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS) at pump station 1. His expertise in energy production, coupled with his firsthand understanding of Alaska’s unique resource challenges, positions him as a strong advocate for innovative approaches to harmonize traditional energy practices with green advancements.

Commitment to Sustainability and Alaskan Communities

In addition to his work in North Slope oil production, Mr. Palin is a fourth-generation commercial fisherman in Bristol Bay, reflecting his enduring commitment to Alaska’s natural resources and sustainable practices. His deep ties to his Alaska Native heritage and local communities provide a unique perspective on the importance of balancing environmental stewardship with economic development.

Champion Snowmachine Racer

Beyond his contributions to the energy sector, Todd Palin is a four-time champion of the Iron Dog Race, the world’s longest snowmachine race. The race traces the path of the Iditarod, with an additional route North of the Arctic Circle, totaling 2,500 miles, making it a grueling test of endurance and skill.

Mr. Palin has competed in the Iron Dog snowmachine race since 1993, demonstrating his commitment to the sport and his ability to persevere through some of the harshest conditions in Alaska. His team’s first win in the race took place in 1995 with additional wins in 2000, 2002 and 2007.

"Mr. Palin’s appointment comes at a crucial time as California faces ongoing refinery disruptions that threaten fuel supply stability," said David Sealock, CEO of Sky Quarry. "His deep expertise in energy markets and production infrastructure, particularly on the West Coast, will be instrumental as Sky Quarry ramps up production at its Nevada refinery in 2025. His strong commitment to operational efficiency and regulatory compliance will be invaluable in advancing our mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy solutions, and enhancing national energy security."

"I’m excited to join Sky Quarry and work with the Sky Quarry team to further evolve the Company’s waste energy portfolio," said Todd Palin. "Sky Quarry’s innovative approach goes beyond addressing immediate energy challenges; it’s about creating sustainable solutions that benefit both the environment and the communities we serve. I’m eager to apply my experience in energy production, resource management, and public service to help drive the company’s growth and contribute to its mission of transforming waste into valuable resources."

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company's other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Form 1-A offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

