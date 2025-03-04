Global Water Resources to Attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, March 17-18, 2025

PHOENIX, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to attend the 37 th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California, on March 16-18, 2025.

The conference will feature on-demand presentations by companies across a range of industry sectors, in-person one-on-one and small group meetings, industry panels, and fireside chats.

Past conferences have attracted more than 5,000 participants, comprised of institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and equity analysts.



On March 17-18, Global Water Resources CEO, Ron Fleming, and CFO, Mike Liebman, will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors.

They will discuss the company’s market leadership in utility consolidation, automation and water resource management. In addition, they will discuss rate case activity and their active M&A program that has expanded the company’s portfolio of utilities in major metro growth corridors around Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. They will also review the company’s ongoing expansion in customer connections that has driven revenue growth and supports the company’s monthly dividend.

Submit your conference registration request here . To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Global Water, please contact your ROTH representative.

For questions or further information about Global Water, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557, or submit your request here .



About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 17.4 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .

Company Contact:

Michael Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

Email Contact



Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e982133c-1db9-4f06-800c-871d2d726437