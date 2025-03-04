MetAlert Receives Initial Purchase Order from American Rounds, LLC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ MetAlert , Inc. (OTC: MLRT), renowned for its pioneering efforts in GPS wearable technology and its leadership in gun safety and asset tracking and recovery systems, announced today receiving its initial purchase order for GunAlerts from American Rounds , LLC, a Texas based ammo retail dispenser with built in technology for card scanning and facial recognition that ensures safe and responsible ammunition purchase.

American Rounds will include for sale in all of their machines the GunAlert lock and recovery gun safety device and will dispense at no charge a gun safety and information kit provided by Walk the Talk America ( WTTA ).

American Rounds currently operates in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Alabama with plans to expand to other states throughout 2025 with further expansion through 2026. With each machine capable of dispensing up to 55 SKU’s from a variety of different brands and product lines ranging from ammunition, mag loaders, optics, firearm cleaning supplies and gun safety products and services such as GunAlert.

“We currently have a roadmap to rollout hundreds of machines this year with demand for several thousand and we believe that MetAlert’s products and mission are in sync with American Rounds to bring technology, value and safety to all responsible law-abiding firearm owners.” said, American Rounds CEO, Grant Magers

“Since signing our collaboration agreement, we have been working alongside American Rounds creating video marketing content, which will be displayed on every machine, and getting the right packaging in place in order to properly dispense. We are excited to partner with a company like American Rounds that fully aligns with our core values of utilizing technology to deliver security, innovation and convenience direct to the 2A community.” Stated MetAlert CEO Patrick Bertagna.

GunAlert created by stakeholders with a stated mission to help reduce firearm tragedies and ensure gun safety utilizing technology that supports responsible gun ownership. GunAlert combines a steel cable gun lock, sensitive motion detector, and a GPS/Cellular tracker into a small security theft notification and recovery device.

The patented technology is sensitive enough to alert you as soon as your gun is moved, and through the GunAlert app (Android and iOS) you can securely view your gun’s exact location and monitor all unauthorized movements. GunAlert has strong support from the 2A community, Law Enforcement, and non-profits like The American Legion / Be the One and WTTA.

Every two minutes a gun is stolen in the U.S. and approximately 132 people die every day from a firearm-related injury, so when seconds count, having information and technology easily accessible can mean the difference between life and tragedy.

Patrick Bertagna, concluded with, "We are committed to providing practical and affordable solutions that saves lives, and by working with like-minded companies and organizations such as American Rounds and WTTA we know our collective strengths we will make a difference in reducing unnecessary gun related tragedies without infringing on anyone’s rights to carry but rather by promoting a message of responsibility and accessibility through technology.”

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and licensing of GPS wearable technology, asset recovery services, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. The Company delivers comprehensive global solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity.

Notable achievements include GunAlert the world’s first all in one firearm safety solution gun lock with patented motion sensor and GPS theft recovery. And the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole®, a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises.

About American Rounds

American Rounds, LLC founded in 2023, is a pioneering Texas based company created to fill the growing void in the retail ammunition market. This has been accomplished by strategically partnering with technology partners to develop the Automated Ammo Retail Machine (AARM). Our Mission is to empower individuals with convenient access to ammunition, while prioritizing safety, security, and the second amendment.

About Walk the Talk America

Walk the Talk America is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to bridging the gap between mental health and responsible gun ownership. Its mission is to enhance the perception of mental health among gun owners while elevating the standard of mental health care within this community. Walk the Talk America is uniquely positioned as an organization that integrates the wisdom of gun-owning mental health professionals, offering innovative solutions derived from real-world experiences.

