MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 6th

WOOSTER, Ohio, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Main Street Bank Corp.

Mark R. Witmer, Executive Chairman, James R. VanSickle II, President & CEO, and Todd J. Simko, SVP, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Risk Officer will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 6th, 2025

DATE: March 6th

TIME: 11:30 AM

LINK: https://bit.ly/4io8egV

Available for 1x1 meetings: Monday, March 10, 2025

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Financial results reflect the second full quarter following the completed merger of Main Street Financial Services Corp. (Main Street) and Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (Wayne) on May 31, 2024.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $3.2 million, or $0.41 per common share

Annualized deposit growth of 19.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Reduced reliance on wholesale funding by $40 million during the fourth quarter of 2024

Declared cash dividend of $0.14 per share on January 10, 2025

About Main Street Financial Services Corp.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. is a holding company headquartered in Wooster, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Main Street Bank Corp. was founded in 1899 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, and mortgage services across its branch infrastructure. Today, Main Street Bank Corp. operates 19 branch locations in Wooster, Ohio, Wheeling, West Virginia and other surrounding communities in Ohio and West Virginia. Additional information about Main Street Bank Corp. is available at www.mymainstreetbank.bank.

