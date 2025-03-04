A Show - Stopping Reunion: Original En Vogue Member Maxine Jones Surprises Fans At NBA All - Star Halftime Performance

Washington, D.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans were in for a surprise at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show when Maxine Jones reunited with the iconic group En Vogue after 10 + years. Leading up to the performance, En Vogue teased fans with a social media post featuring four microphone stands, sparking excitement and speculation among their loyal followers.

The performance curated by DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic brought together three original members Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Maxine Jones, and longstanding member Rhona Bennett that kicked off their set with a breathtaking a cappella breakdown of their hit “My Lovin” (You’re Never Gonna Get It).

The reunion marked a monumental moment for both En Vogue and their fans, many of whom had been eagerly awaiting this day. For the first time in years, the ‘renowned’ multi-platinum foursome, graced the stage delivering an unforgettable performance of their timeless hit “Free Your Mind.”

“We are excited to have our ‘sister’ Maxine Jones back with us, it has been too many years since our last performance together,” said Ellis. “There is an affinity that we have for one another that comes alive on stage, it feels like we are picking up right where we left off with Max and Rhona” added Herron.

“I can’t describe how amazing it feels to be back with my bandmates and sharing this moment with our incredible fans,” said Jones. “It’s been a long time coming and this is just the beginning!”

Jones will initially join the ladies on their upcoming European tour, set to kick off in June. And this summer the ladies will take centerstage touring in cities across America.

Don’t miss this exciting new chapter in the world of En Vogue! www.envoguemusic.com

On all social media platforms @envoguemusic.

About En Vogue

Recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history EnVogue, currently consisting of Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis, Maxine Jones and Rhona Bennett has sold over 20 million albums, known for their hit singles: the R&B and Pop smashes Hold On, Free Your Mind, Never Gonna Get It, Giving Him Something He Can Feel,Don’t Let Go, and Whatta Man feat. Salt N Pepa). The group has won seven MTV Video Music Awards, three Soul Train Awards, two American Music Awards, and received seven Grammy nominations.

