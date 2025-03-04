McDonald's Tri-State Owner-Operators Celebrate 4.7M Black History Month Event Visits with 360Wise

MIAMI, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McDonald’s Tri-State Owner-Operators proudly announce an unprecedented milestone of 4.7 million event visits during their Black History Month celebrations which is a historic achievement powered by 360Wise. This achievement puts a spotlight on McDonald's efforts in celebrating black excellence, advancing cultural education and engaging the community through innovative experiences and activities.

As a champion of culture education and empowerment McDonald’s continues to honor the legacy of Black leaders while motivating the new generation. For this year’s Black History Month celebrations honoring Black history’s most influential icons, a series of live, interactive events and cutting-edge digital storytelling experiences engaged audiences across the region.

At the forefront of this initiative was 360Wise, a leader in brand marketing, public relations, and digital media. Their expertise played a pivotal role in expanding outreach, ensuring the initiative’s high-impact presence across multiple platforms and reaching a broader audience than ever before.

McDonald's Tri-State Owners & Operators see the significance of representation and celebrating the achievements of black leaders and changemakers while empowering the next generation” explains Terry Gadson, New Jersey based Public Relations Advertising and Entertainment Agency Irving Street Rep’s Operations Director. Terry further explains, “We strive to inspire and uplift people through our innovative community engagement programs.” In essence, that is the purpose of this month-long tour.

Faces of Black History Initiative Shatters Records

At the core of this year's celebration was the McDonald's Tri-State Owners & Operators initiative ‘Faces of Black History’ an initiative that seeks to explain, engage and celebrate black history using comprehensive programing and content. This initiative included:

Black History Educational Program: Sessions and digital workshops dedicated to interactive storytelling featuring keen contributions made by black leaders in various fields.





Through the McDonald’s Tri-State Owners & Operators Faces of Black History Initiative, 360Wise helped amplify the brand’s message, strengthen cultural engagement, and reaffirm McDonald’s commitment to community-driven programs. This strategic partnership led to higher participation rates, deeper community connections, and record-breaking engagement in McDonald’s branded initiatives.

Black history is not just about looking back—it’s about the present and the future," says Robert Alexander, CEO & Founder of 360Wise. "It is a great honor for us to collaborate with McDonald’s in celebrating history, inspiring communities, and fostering deep connections. These values align perfectly with our core principles of integrity, innovation, and impact.

Focus on Community and Legacy

The McDonald’s Tri-State Owners & Operators remain committed to supporting culture and community-driven programs. The "Faces of Black History" initiative not only highlights McDonald’s dedication as a company but also reflects its active role in education, empowerment, and the preservation of both historical and contemporary Black achievements.

McDonald's will also continue working with other partners, industry leaders and changemakers in order to provide tools and chances that motivate young people for years to come. By using digital storytelling collaborative campaigns and other outreach McDonald’s is ensuring that excitement surrounding the legacy of Black history is not simply preserved but the meaning behind it continues to impact generations to come.

Discover More

You can obtain additional details regarding the community initiatives of McDonald's Tri-State Owners & Operators Faces of Black History https://360wise.com/mcdonalds-black-history-2025 . To understand further about 360Wise and its marketing services check www.360Wise.com .

About 360Wise

360Wise is an award-winning brand marketing, public relations, and media firm, renowned for helping celebrities, public figures, and major brands soar through modern storytelling and digital strategy.

As a leader in media engagement, 360Wise bridges the gap between legacy influence and today’s digital landscape, ensuring that brands remain relevant, impactful, and culturally resonant. The firm specializes in custom-tailored marketing solutions that authentically connect brands with diverse audiences while delivering a strong return on investment.

