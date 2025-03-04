Hyster announces expanded lineup of configurable, high-capacity electric forklifts

GREENVILLE, N.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyster announces an expanded lineup of high-capacity electric forklifts that offer the configurability to match a range of heavy-duty applications. The integrated lithium-ion battery power of the Hyster® J230-400XD series provides the performance and rugged reliability required by demanding environments, while offering a zero-emission alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) power.

The J230-400XD series is available with a range of battery sizes to match duty cycle and charging requirements, configurable up to 280kW. The 350-volt architecture provides a right-sized solution for ICE-like performance and energy efficiency. This solution offers long run times and minimizes energy loss without the additional cost and complexity of higher-voltage systems. Hyster now offers this model series of integrated lithium-ion big trucks with load capacities from 23,000 to 40,000 pounds and 24-, 36- or 48-inch load centers.

“This expanded line of high-capacity lithium-ion trucks is an example of our continued commitment to provide a practical electric solution with a competitive total cost of ownership that can be tailored to meet the needs of as many applications as possible – from lumber and metals to ports and other intense operations,” says Ricky Hirani, Global Commercial Product Leader, Big Trucks, Hyster. “We also took steps with this series to help ease the transition for operations pursuing decarbonization. This includes a high level of commonality with equivalent diesel Hyster models, tools to help monitor and manage batteries, and compatibility with common charging infrastructure.”

All Hyster electric big trucks incorporate the Combined Charging System (CCS) as standard. This global electric vehicle charging standard enables operations to cost-effectively scale charging for multiple applications and types of equipment through a single, standardized charging connector that has been adopted across numerous industries and geographies. Equipped with the right battery pack and charger, the truck in a typical duty cycle can add approximately an hour of work time from 11 minutes of charging at 90 kW. Each truck includes an onboard Battery Management System (BMS) that provides detailed information on battery health and overall performance. BMS also helps monitor overheating, control overcharging and manages lift interrupt at low charge. Industry-leading ingress protection helps batteries and wiring withstand the demands of intense operating environments and conditions.

Multiple performance modes allow operators to tailor deceleration and regeneration to suit specific tasks. Based on the deceleration level selected, regenerative braking sends energy back to the battery, helping increase time between charges. The spacious cockpit-style cabin keeps all truck information and controls within reach. A range of seat configurations and an adjustable control arm help keep operators fresh. Batteries are integrated into the existing high-capacity truck design, helping provide the same level of rear visibility as on most equivalent ICE models.

Images & video

To access images, click here.

ABOUT HYSTER COMPANY

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers over 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

©2025 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., all rights reserved. Hyster is a trademark of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Attachment