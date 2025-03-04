Solera HALO™ Platform (Formerly Solera Connect) Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

PHOENIX, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier digital health delivery company creating bespoke solutions to seamlessly connect people to on-benefit care via health plans and employers, today announced that their platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that the Solera HALO platform (formerly Solera Connect) has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and Solera is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Solera in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We're proud to achieve the stringent HITRUST r2 Certification," said Mike Levin, chief information security officer at Solera. "The most exciting part is this certification is just one element of an encompassing cybersecurity framework for Solera in 2025. We are proud that our Platform residing in GCP and MS Azure has been certified."

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight,” said Bimal Sheth, executive vice president of standards development and assurance operations at HITRUST. “HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates Solera is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”

To learn more about the Solera digital health delivery platform, visit https://www.soleranetwork.com/halo-platform .

About Solera Health

At Solera, we're redefining and streamlining digital healthcare delivery with a value-based, on-benefit solution that measurably drives down the total cost of care. Our HALO platform (the next generation of Solera Connect) integrates seamlessly with payers’ on-premises operations, intelligently guiding participants to best-fit care providers via a combination of bespoke and curated digital health solutions with your own preferred apps—all in a single digital space. Together, we can untangle healthcare's web of inefficiencies, siloed information, and outdated systems. It only takes one. It only takes Solera. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .