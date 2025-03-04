Moderne Unveils Moddy: The First Multi-Repository AI Code Agent for Analyzing and Evolving Large Codebases

MIAMI, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moderne, the automated code refactoring and analysis company, is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever multi-repository AI agent—code-named Moddy—designed to transform how developers understand and evolve large-scale codebases. Unlike code assistants that operate within a single repository and integrate solely with the developer’s IDE, Moddy is a powerful component of the multi-repository Moderne Platform, offering unprecedented power and precision to developers tasked with managing today’s sprawling codebases.

Moddy is a complementary solution to code assistants in the IDE, like GitHub Copilot, that focus entirely on net-new code authorship. These code assistants rely on IDEs’ internal representations of code, limiting them to a single repository at a time. This restriction prevents them from scaling to multi-repo capabilities and unable to address important use cases—such as vendor migrations, security remediations, and dependency upgrades—that require understanding and modifying code across multiple repositories at once.

Moddy shatters the single-repo barrier with access to the OpenRewrite Lossless Semantic Tree (LST) code representation and Moderne's unique ability to serialize LSTs. LSTs capture the intricate structure, dependencies, and relationships across multi-repository codebases, which Moddy can use to analyze and modify vast codebases deterministically using thousands of OpenRewrite recipes.

“Moddy opens the door to billions of lines of code. This is a fundamental shift that empowers engineering teams to evolve software faster and with greater confidence, giving businesses the agility to keep pace with change,” said Olga Kundzich, CTO and Co-Founder of Moderne. “With Moddy, developers can now see and act on the entire codebase, not just the fraction open in their IDE. Think of the ability to onboard a developer to a new codebase in one day rather than six months.”

For example, if a developer wants to migrate legacy database usage to PostgreSQL, they can ask Moddy how SQL is used across the organization’s entire codebase. Moddy will identify the appropriate Moderne recipe to locate SQL usage, then execute it across all repositories, gathering the results in a structured format.

From there, Moddy can analyze the data, cluster results by various dimensions, and pinpoint proprietary legacy SQL syntax that needs updating for PostgreSQL compatibility. The developer can then decide whether to apply deterministic changes using additional OpenRewrite recipes or make manual updates, all while maintaining full visibility into the migration process across the entire business unit.

Moddy seamlessly integrates large language models (LLMs) with Moderne’s deterministic systems, allowing each to excel at what they do best. The advent of LLM tool-function calling in late 2024 is what enabled this hybrid approach. Suddenly, the thousands of OpenRewrite recipes that already existed in the Moderne marketplace became tools that an LLM could use.

LLMs are good at interpreting human requests, while deterministic tools deliver accurate, actionable data. When equipped with accurate data, all LLMs perform remarkably well. The hallucination problem many LLMs face stems from insufficient access to in-depth code data. This synergy allows developers to receive clear, trustworthy insights and execute large-scale code changes with confidence because changes can be validated by the underlying data.

In addition, Moddy also has access to knowledge graphs (built through the LLM and recipe interaction) that enable deep understanding of business logic, not just the technology in use. For example, Moddy can answer questions about where payments processing happens in a business unit.

Moderne offers a choice of LLM with Moddy (including BYOM). Moderne tested AI models from many providers, and, when enabled with deterministic tools, they all performed well and were undifferentiated.

Developers typically have only a tiny fraction of their enterprise code open in their IDE. Moddy changes the game by providing multi-repo visibility, enabling developers to understand and evolve entire codebases—not just the repository in front of them. This leap in capability represents a step function increase in developer productivity, particularly for maintaining, modernizing, and securing complex software environments.

Moddy is currently available in an exclusive beta for Moderne customers. For more information, please read this blog post .

About Moderne

Moderne automates mass-scale code modernization that’s critical to the progress and success of enterprise companies today—making a difference in minutes, not months. Moderne is based in Miami, and its investors include Acrew Capital, Intel Capital, True Ventures, Mango Capital, Allstate Strategic Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Amex Ventures, and TIAA Ventures, among other investors and advisors. To learn more visit www.moderne.ai