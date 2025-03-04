Fujifilm Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

Lexington, MA, and Las Vegas, NV, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, today announces it has entered into a new strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company. Additionally, AWS has validated Fujifilm’s Synapse ® enterprise PACS, specifically, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Digital Pathology PACS and the Synapse VNA for cloud readiness, further expanding and strengthening cloud hosting capabilities for Fujifilm’s North American Synapse Enterprise Imaging customer base.

AWS cloud services allow Fujifilm to offer its customers industry leading cloud security and the ability to scale to any size Synapse organization, supporting the Synapse customer community as they look to transition from legacy data centers to public cloud infrastructure.

Through Fujifilm’s Validated Partner status and collaborative relationship with AWS, the two companies will work together to provide new and exciting cloud hosting solutions to improve data accessibility, security, AI utilization and workflows for clinical areas including radiology, cardiology and pathology.

“We are proud to have now achieved Validated status with the AWS partner program, which includes AWS validation for cloud readiness of our core Synapse Enterprise Imaging solutions that include enterprise PACS and VNA,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We look forward to leveraging AWS resources and expertise to maintain the highest possible cloud performance and cloud native product design and architecture considerations moving forward. This will ensure Synapse has optimal cloud performance standards for all Synapse imaging applications.”

Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging solutions will be available for demonstration at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference held March 4-6 at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center. Attendees can visit Fujifilm at booth #1343 and book a meeting here.

