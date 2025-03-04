Solx Selects Origami Solar’s Steel Frames for Use in its One-Gigawatt Utility-Scale Module Factory in Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico and BEND, Ore., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solx, a leading innovator in U.S. solar module manufacturing, has announced that its new 1-Gigawatt solar module factory in Puerto Rico will exclusively use Origami Solar’s domestically produced, high-strength steel frames across its product lines, including a large-format G12 module. This collaboration underscores Solx's commitment to reshoring manufacturing capacity and bolstering energy security by prioritizing domestic suppliers.

Strength and Resilience for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Coast

With high winds common to Puerto Rico, Solx chose Origami's frame solution to maximize structural resilience and eliminate supply chain risks associated with imported aluminum. Recent load testing data confirms that steel frames offer double the mechanical load rating of comparable aluminum-framed modules. Greater strength translates to increased resilience against severe weather, as well as potential project cost reductions via lower solar tracker mounting hardware costs.

“At Solx, we're obsessed with quality and we are entering the module manufacturing space with a clear mission: to produce durable and high-performing modules for Puerto Rico and other extreme weather-prone U.S. regions,” said James Holmes, CEO of Solx. “Origami Solar’s steel frames are significantly stronger and, fundamentally, a better product. With increased tariffs looming on imported steel and aluminum, Origami’s low-cost domestic supply chain eliminates significant supply and pricing risk. This is our frame of choice.”

Onshoring Solar Manufacturing and Supporting Domestic Job Creation

Last month Origami Solar announced the establishment of a high-speed automated production line in Arkansas, in partnership with Priefert Steel and DAC Robotics. The company also has domestic supply and production agreements with U.S. Steel, Unimacts, and Welser Profile. With 100% U.S.-based manufacturing capacity, Origami's steel module frames qualify as Domestic Content and add up to 8.5% for developers trying to qualify for the 10% domestic content bonus investment tax credit (ITC).

The imminent imposition of 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum will add risk and costs to already-tenuous supply chains for weaker aluminum frames. Volatile tariffs and geopolitical instability underscore the value and benefits for solar manufacturers of sourcing domestic components whenever possible. The collaboration between Solx and Origami Solar will create jobs, improve module frame performance, and enable the reshoring of manufactured components critical to securing the transition to renewable energy.

“We are proud to partner with Solx as they establish Puerto Rico’s first utility-scale solar module factory,” said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar. “Solx’s decision to exclusively use Origami steel frames further validates the industry-wide transition to stronger, domestically produced module frames that boost solar project resilience, spur economic development, create jobs, and enhance energy security.”

Solx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is set to begin production in July 2025, positioning Puerto Rico as a key supplier to the North American solar industry.

About Solx Energy

Solx Energy is a next-generation solar module manufacturer focused on producing high-performance, utility-scale PV modules with domestic content. With a 1-Gigawatt manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico, Solx is committed to supplying the growing demand for clean power in the U.S. For more information, visit: www.solx-energy.com.

About Origami Solar

Origami Solar is the leading developer of an innovative steel solar panel frame that is transforming the solar industry. Steel module frames offer superior strength, as well as 90% lower carbon footprint and just-in-time domestic delivery, eliminating the risks and delays associated with weaker imported aluminum frames and opaque foreign supply chains. By sourcing steel from an established regional ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can also qualify for important domestic content incentives. Origami’s experienced leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and scaled several renewable energy companies. For more information, visit: www.origamisolar.com .

Media contacts:

Trevi Communications for Origami Solar

Gene Hunt

gene@trevicomm.com

+1 978-750-0333 x101

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ba1963f-80c2-45bd-8829-465db99472fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d72589dc-0dea-4d45-bb1f-0acb90ad8ac4