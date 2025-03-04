CCC achieves key milestone in $2.85 billion contract to extend life of CANDU® reactor in Romania

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is proud to announce the Government of Canada’s approval for the $2.85 billion contract to extend the life of the Unit 1 CANDU® reactor at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant in Romania. The approval is an important milestone in the project, which was awarded by Romania’s national nuclear power operator, Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN) to CCC and Candu Energy, an AtkinsRéalis company, in a consortium with Ansaldo Nucleare and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP).

CCC will facilitate critical aspects of the contracting process, including the management of milestone payments, and together with the consortium, make sure the reactor continues to provide emissions-free uninterrupted flow of power to Romanian homes and businesses.

The Cernavoda facility is Romania’s sole nuclear power plant, contributing approximately 20% of the nation’s electricity. It currently houses two CANDU reactors, Units 1 and 2, with an installed capacity of over 700 MW each, both generating 10 million MWh of electricity annually. Since they were commissioned, in 1996 and 2007 respectively, the reactors have helped Romania avoid over 225 million tons of CO2 emissions. The refurbishment of Unit 1 will not only strengthen Romania’s clean energy infrastructure, it will also reinforce Canada’s global leadership in nuclear power.

Canada’s CANDU technology has long been recognized as a global leader in the field of nuclear power generation. Standing for "CANada Deuterium Uranium," CANDU reactors utilize heavy water (deuterium oxide) as both a moderator and coolant, allowing them to use natural uranium as fuel. This innovative design provides several advantages, including fuel flexibility and efficiency, coupled with a strong emphasis on safety and reliability. CANDU reactors have been successfully exported to countries around the world, showcasing Canada's expertise in harnessing nuclear energy for sustainable electricity production.

For over 75 years, CCC has been operating at the cross-roads of commerce and international relations to help Canadian companies and foreign governments establish successful contractual relationships. To learn more, contact the CCC team.

“This approval from the Canadian government represents a key milestone in a project that will not only power a sustainable future for Romania, but will also reinforce the bilateral relationship between our two countries.” – Christian Dechamplain, Senior Director of Business Development, CCC.

