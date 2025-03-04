Bastion Hires Chief Risk & Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel to Ensure Industry-Leading Regulatory Capabilities

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion , a pioneer in regulated stablecoin infrastructure and NYDFS certified provider, today announced the appointments of Rohan Kohli and Beth Gibson to key roles on its leadership team. Kohli will serve as Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, and Gibson as Deputy General Counsel. Both bring extensive experience in regulatory compliance, risk management and law to Bastion, ensuring that the company is well positioned to meet the increasing demand for stablecoin issuance.

“Bastion remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the highest level of regulatory compliance for our customers, and the depth of expertise that Rohan and Beth will bring to our team is sure to strengthen this further," said Nassim Eddequiouaq, Co-Founder and CEO of Bastion. “They will be instrumental in delivering a stablecoin issuance platform that financial institutions and enterprises can trust at a pivotal time for stablecoin adoption and integration into corporate environments.”

Rohan Kohli joins Bastion from Gusto, an online payments, HR and financial services platform, where he served as Chief Risk & Compliance Officer and was responsible for developing and leading strategy and operations for managing financial and non-financial risks. Previously, he held various senior roles at Fortune 100 financial institutions, including TIAA, Capital One, GE Capital, and Morgan Stanley.

“Stablecoins are poised to significantly change how financial institutions and corporate entities conduct financial transactions. Risk management and compliance will be critical to building trust and adoption, and I am excited to be leading these efforts for Bastion,” said Kohli. “This is an incredible team with impressive expertise, and I’m eager to collaborate to ensure Bastion’s platform sets the standard for effective risk management and regulatory compliance for the industry.”

Most recently, Beth Gibson served as Managing Associate General Counsel and Head of the Global Regulatory Legal Team at Western Union, where she oversaw compliance frameworks for emerging global financial products, licensing, and complex regulatory strategy. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director at TIAA – a Fortune 100 financial services company – and has also served as the Senior Counselor and Assistant Deputy Director at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and as an Assistant United States Attorney, prosecuting high-profile cases involving financial crimes and national security.

“I’m thrilled to join Bastion at such a defining moment for stablecoin innovation,” said Gibson. “Having navigated complex regulatory landscapes in both public and private roles, I’m eager to help Bastion shape a stablecoin issuance platform that drives financial innovation while setting a gold standard for regulatory excellence.”

Kohli and Gibson will work closely with Bastion’s leadership team to shape the company’s legal and regulatory strategy, advising on product development, compliance architecture, and engagements with state and federal regulators. They will play key roles in ensuring Bastion’s stablecoin issuance platform remains secure, compliant, and forward-looking for the financial institutions and enterprises that rely on it.

By welcoming Kohli and Gibson, Bastion reaffirms its mission to deliver a robust, secure, and compliant white-label stablecoin issuance platform – empowering financial institutions to embrace stablecoins responsibly and lead the next generation of financial services innovation.

“The extensive experience that Beth and Rohan bring to Bastion will be invaluable as we scale our stablecoin issuance to meet growing market demand,” said Caroline Friedman, COO of Bastion. “Their ability to align regulatory expertise with practical solutions will be a gamechanger for clients and strengthens our ability to meet enterprise and institutional needs – ensuring Bastion and our customers remain one step ahead as the industry landscape continues to evolve.”

About Bastion: Bastion, a pioneer in regulated stablecoin infrastructure and NYDFS certified provider, is building the stablecoin issuance platform for financial institutions and enterprises, providing secure, compliant, and customizable solutions that redefine capital efficiency and financial innovation. For more information, visit Bastion.com.

Press Contact:

Sloane & Company

Alethea Jadick, ajadick@sloanepr.com