North Texas Food Bank Launches Weekly Summer Day Camp for Kids to Learn About Hunger

Dallas, TX, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is excited to announce the return of its third annual summer Kids Day Camp for children ages 8-11. Sponsored in part by Whataburger, the camp will be held on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the NTFB Perot Family Campus, located at 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX 75075 and is designed to educate children on hunger and empower them to take action in their communities.

During the camp, participants will participate in interactive activities designed to foster empathy, learning, and action regarding hunger in their communities. Campers will get a unique behind-the-scenes tour of the NTFB’s Perot Family Campus, where they’ll engage in fun and educational experiences related to food, gardening, and nutrition. They will also participate in a hands-on volunteer project, helping to pack food kits for local families facing hunger.

There are seven weekly sessions available for registration:

June 2, 2025

June 9, 2025

June 16, 2025

July 14, 2025

July 21, 2025

July 28, 2025

August 4, 2025

"At the North Texas Food Bank, we believe that addressing hunger requires the involvement of everyone, including the next generation," said Cassie Collins, Director of Community Engagement for NTFB. "Kids Camp is a wonderful way to start building a future of hunger warriors ready to make a difference."

The $30 registration fee per child helps provide 90 nutritious meals to children in North Texas experiencing hunger. While a snack will be provided, campers are asked to bring their own lunch. Children may only attend one session during the summer, and each session is limited to 25 spots. Families registering more than one child should complete a separate form for each participant.

To sign up for Kids Camp, please visit www.ntfb.org/kidscamp.

For more information on being a sponsor for this educational experience, please email corporate@ntfb.org.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

