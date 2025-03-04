Gradle Inc. and Google Celebrate 10-Year Partnership on Android™ Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past December marked the 10-year anniversary of Android Studio’s 1.0 release , a key milestone in the long-standing partnership between Google—producer of Android Studio—and Gradle Inc, the company behind Gradle Build Tool, one of the world’s most popular build systems. For the past decade, Android Studio has been the go-to IDE (integrated development environment) for millions of Android developers worldwide with Gradle Build Tool as the default build system. From faster build times to managing complex build requirements, Gradle Build Tool has been a critical part of Android toolchain, fostering developer productivity and happiness.

The partnership is a testament to Gradle and Android’s shared commitment to equipping developers with tools to improve the developer experience. According to industry market research firm Evans Data, there are 5.9 million Android developers across the globe. The vast majority of them rely on Gradle Build Tool integration in Android Studio via the Android Gradle Plugin to build their apps.

‘With Android Studio, we made two big bets: switching to a new IDE and switching to a new build system. After evaluating the alternatives, we chose Gradle as our default build system because of its ability to handle Android's complex build requirements and be seamlessly integrated into the IDE creating a single consistent build experience across IDE usage and CI builds,” said Tor Norbye, Engineering Director of Android Studio at Google. “We're incredibly thankful for our partnership with Gradle over the last decade, and are looking forward to many more years of working together to power fast and flexible builds!”

Over the years, Gradle has scaled to support the tremendous growth of the Android ecosystem. Improved build performance thanks to parallel execution, build cache, and more recently configuration cache, allowed Gradle Build Tool to scale to support even the largest of Android projects. The addition of Kotlin DSL as the default for new builds allows Android developers to use the same language in both production code and build scripts.

“Android Studio's 10th anniversary marks a decade of incredible progress for Android developers,” said Hans Dockter, co-founder and CEO of Gradle Inc. “We are proud that Gradle Build Tool has continued to be a foundational part of the Android toolchain, enabling millions of Android developers to build their apps faster, more elegantly, and at scale.”

With current initiatives, like Declarative Gradle and Isolated Projects , Google and Gradle continue to collaborate on the next advancements in usability and scalability. Android developers can also access Gradle’s free Build Scan® service, which has generated over 100 million detailed reports on builds since 2020. In addition to Android, Gradle Build Tool also supports Java, Kotlin, Groovy, and Scala ecosystems and is trusted by millions of developers creating innovative, high-quality software. Develocity offers advanced features like advanced Build Cache, Predictive Test Selection, Test Distribution, Flaky Test Detection, Test Failure Analytics, and deep toolchain observability leveraged by multiple Android projects, including AndroidX .

For more information on Gradle Build Tool for Android Studio, visit this Android developer page . For Develocity and Android Studio, visit this solution page .

