Cangrade Launches AI-Powered Synchronous Video Interviews, Streamlining Intelligent and Efficient Talent Decisions

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade today announced it will now offer synchronous video interviewing. This capability will enable human resources (HR) professionals to leverage Cangrade’s skills-based, AI-generated interview guides to conduct live interviews within Cangrade. The software takes the legwork out of the hard-to-score live interviewing process by automating interview planning, focusing on pertinent skills for specific roles, and streamlining decision-making with collaborative feedback tools.

Despite being tasked with acquiring and retaining top talent, HR experiences higher burnout and turnover compared to other industries (LinkedIn). In the face of high attrition rates, but also high expectations for recruiting teams, Cangrade’s synchronous video interviewing tool helps alleviate some of the burden of finding and vetting qualified candidates. Additionally, as candidates become increasingly AI-savvy, live interviews can help prevent cheating in the interview process.

Some of the benefits of Cangrade’s synchronous video interviewing include:

Automated interview planning: Build dynamic interview guides based on talent intelligence and your KPIs or build a static interview guide customizable to your unique needs.





Build dynamic interview guides based on talent intelligence and your KPIs or build a static interview guide customizable to your unique needs. Integrated interview guides: Provide real-time interview guides to your hiring team with dedicated spaces for notes and response ranking.





Provide real-time interview guides to your hiring team with dedicated spaces for notes and response ranking. Skills-based interviewing: Assess candidates’ strengths and weaknesses on the key competencies the role requires, eliminating redundant interview questions.





Assess candidates’ strengths and weaknesses on the key competencies the role requires, eliminating redundant interview questions. Streamlined interview feedback collection: Leverage real-time note-taking and dedicated scoring fields during the interview to avoid chasing feedback.





Leverage real-time note-taking and dedicated scoring fields during the interview to avoid chasing feedback. Collaborative interview processes: Automatically collect and average each interviewer’s notes and scores to objectively evaluate candidate fit, while also receiving diverse feedback to facilitate discussions.





Automatically collect and average each interviewer’s notes and scores to objectively evaluate candidate fit, while also receiving diverse feedback to facilitate discussions. Accelerated review processes: Leverage response summaries and update notes and rankings with revised thoughts to speed up the review process.





Leverage response summaries and update notes and rankings with revised thoughts to speed up the review process. Customizable interview methods: Interviewers can choose to interview candidates live or asynchronously to ensure a process that works for your team.



“The tightening job market leads to new challenges for resource-strained HR teams, which makes interviewing a high volume of applicants and making unbiased hiring decisions an even taller task for recruiters,” said Gershon Goren, founder and CEO, Cangrade. “Our new synchronous video interviewing aims to solve both problems by incorporating a highly effective, structured interview guide right into the conferencing experience.”

Click here to learn more about Cangrade’s video interviewing software. For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the bias-free, AI-powered talent intelligence platform. By integrating data into talent acquisition and management processes, Cangrade enables businesses to make strategic and efficient decisions from initial screening through the entire employee lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

