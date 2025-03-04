ConnectWise Elevates Community Focus with New Leadership and Enhanced Resources

TAMPA, Fla., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the formation of a new business unit dedicated to amplifying the voice of its partner community.

This new Partner Communities structure integrates existing ConnectWise programs, IT Nation , Service Leadership Inc, and Partner Advisory Councils (PACs) under a unified vision. Peter Kujawa will lead this initiative as EVP of Service Leadership and IT Nation, reporting directly to ConnectWise CEO Manny Rivelo. This consolidation creates a stronger, more cohesive ecosystem where partners can connect, collaborate, and contribute to the evolution of the ConnectWise platform and strategy.

"Community has long been a key differentiator for ConnectWise," said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. "By combining Service Leadership, IT Nation, and our partner councils into a single business unit, we are formalizing our commitment to the success of the IT solution provider community through industry leading events, content, and peer groups. Additionally, MSP feedback is at the heart of our product roadmap and overall vision. Now that this org reports to me, I can also stay closer to the partner feedback loop and ensure our solutions truly meet the evolving needs of the IT industry. Peter's deep understanding of the MSP landscape, both from his three years at ConnectWise leading Service Leadership and prior to that, running an MSP for 11 years, makes him the ideal leader for this effort."

Driven by the mission “Wise Together, Rise Together”, the IT Nation is a global community of MSP peers, thought leaders, and solution partners dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights through collaboration and education. This includes premier events such as IT Nation Connect and IT Nation Secure, as well as the Evolve peer groups dedicated to helping leaders transform their personal and business success. Service Leadership provides IT solution providers with comprehensive profit solutions, including the leading vendor-neutral financial and operational benchmark, the Service Leadership Index®. In addition, ConnectWise has seven advisory councils to provide partner feedback on various aspects of strategy and products. The strategic decision to combine these resources under one business unit underscores ConnectWise’s commitment to empowering the MSP community.

“The IT Nation events, IT Nation Evolve peer group community and Service Leadership are already incredibly impactful for the industry, Manny wants to see us grow them so that we can help even more partners be successful,” said Kujawa. “I'm excited to embark on this new chapter and collaborate with the community to take these to the next level. We remain dedicated to creating a ‘community of communities’ that empowers MSPs and solution providers to thrive by providing valuable resources, fostering collaboration, and ensuring their voices are also heard within ConnectWise.”

ConnectWise has also launched a refreshed website dedicated to its partner communities, creating a central hub for information, resources, and connection. The newly re-designed website offers a refreshed look and feel, and includes a direct opportunity for partners to explore IT Nation events, including IT Nation Grow™, Automation Nation™, and IT Nation Connect— industry leading conferences as well as to learn more about IT Nation Evolve peer groups and Service Leadership.

ConnectWise invites all partners to IT Nation Connect Europe in London, March 10-12. This premier event will feature a keynote address including Kujawa and Rivelo, as well as opportunities to network with peers, learn about the latest industry trends, and engage with ConnectWise leadership. Join the IT Nation community and help shape the future of IT.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the trusted partner for MSPs, helping them run and grow their businesses with the Asio™ platform—built for unmatched scale, AI-driven automation, and an open ecosystem. From PSA and RMM to cybersecurity and data protection, ConnectWise delivers the complete technology stack MSPs need. Backed by the IT Nation community, we empower MSPs with the tools, knowledge, and support to thrive. Learn more at connectwise.com.

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at www.connectwise.com/theitnation .

About Service Leadership, Inc.

Service Leadership, Inc.®, a ConnectWise company, is dedicated to providing total profit solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), directly and through industry consultants and global technology vendors. The company publishes the leading vendor-neutral, MSP financial and operational benchmark: Service Leadership Index®. This includes private diagnostic benchmarks for individual MSPs and their business coaches and consultants. The company also publishes SLIQ™, the exclusive web application for partner owners and executives to drive financial improvements by confidentially assessing and driving their Operational Maturity Level™. For more information, visit service-leadership.com.

Media Contact

Keith Giannini

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

connectwise@inkhouse.com