Varonis Named a Leader and a Customer Favorite in Data Security Platforms by Independent Research Firm

MIAMI, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) proudly announced it was named a Leader by renowned research and advisory firm Forrester in the report, The Forrester Wave™: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2025. Varonis also received the new designation of a Customer Favorite among evaluated vendors based on outstanding customer feedback.

Findings from the report:

Varonis earned the Highest Score in the Current Offering category . Varonis earned 5 out of 5 scores in the criteria of Data Discovery, Data Classification, Data Threat and Risk Visibility, Data Access Controls, Reporting, Investigations, Manageability and Support, and Supplier Risk.

Varonis earned the highest score in the Strategy category, receiving the highest possible scores in the criteria of Vision, Innovation, Pricing Flexibility and Transparency, Community, and Supporting Services and Offerings. Varonis received a Customer Favorite designation. According to the report: “Customers praise the careful, planned use of AI and automation, highlighting areas like workflow and data classification. They commend Varonis’ support and both the IR and MDDR (Managed Data Detection and Response) services.”



According to the report, “Varonis’ vision of harnessing deep data insights to automate remediation for data security outcomes stands out. Its demonstrated ability to execute and its approach to innovation and supporting services reinforce its differentiation.” The report also stated that “Organizations that require deep understanding of data and remediation of access controls across their environment, with services to augment their own team, should consider Varonis.”

"We are enormously proud that Varonis has been named a Leader in Data Security Platforms," said Varonis CEO, President and Co-founder Yaki Faitelson. "We believe this recognition further validates our platform approach which gives customers an end-to-end solution to automatically and continuously reduce sensitive data risk, stop advanced cyberattacks, and adopt AI with confidence."

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

