TRADEMARK Event Productions Appoints Chris Waters as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRADEMARK Event Productions, a premier brand marketing agency specializing in delivering memorable corporate events and brand experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Waters as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With a distinguished financial and production leadership career, Chris brings a wealth of experience and deep strategic planning to TRADEMARK. Chris has over two decades of experience managing growing companies and establishing production estimating, accounting, payroll, and financial planning departments for the entertainment and film industries. Chris has directed and staffed companies for rapid expansion. Before joining TRADEMARK, Chris served as a Production Accountant at Mattel Television Studios, Vice President of Client Services in the Production Services Division at Extreme Reach, and Chief Financial Officer at 32Ten Studios.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our executive team," said Elle Chan, CEO of TRADEMARK. "His extensive background in production, financial management, and strategic planning will ensure our clients’ projects are delivered efficiently and on budget. Chris’s talents are invaluable as we continue to expand our business and deliver exceptional events for our clients."

Chris holds a bachelor’s degree in Film Production and Communications from Boston University. Chris’s career spans both creative production and financial operations for highly sophisticated entertainment companies and production-support organizations. He is known for his expertise in financial strategy, operational efficiency, and financial accountability. As a proven leader, Chris is adept at team development, overseeing teams with as many as 100 members. At TRADEMARK, he will oversee the company's financial operations, ensure fiscal responsibility, and support its growth objectives.

"I am excited to join TRADEMARK Event Productions and contribute to its mission of creating impactful and creative events that also meet the clients’ budget expectations," said Chris Waters. "I look forward to working with TRADEMARK’s talented team to drive financial success and support our clients' visions."

TRADEMARK Event Productions is renowned for its unbridled creativity and production excellence, offering comprehensive event planning and management services. With Chris Waters as CFO, the company is poised to enhance its financial operations and continue its trajectory of success.

For more information about TRADEMARK Event Productions, visit www.weareTRADEMARK.com .

About TRADEMARK Event Productions:

TRADEMARK is a leading brand marketing agency based in San Francisco. It specializes in delivering memorable experiences through unbridled creativity and production excellence. The company offers comprehensive event planning and management services, ensuring every detail is flawlessly executed from concept to completion.