One Hour, No Screens: Papertarian Hour is Challenging Americans to Unplug and Recharge

MCLEAN, Va., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With National Day of Unplugging just around the corner on March 7, the Paper and Packaging Board is inviting individuals, schools, and workplaces to embrace an easy, yet impactful way to reconnect with creativity, productivity, and well-being by dedicating one hour in daily or weekly routines to unplugging. Papertarian Hour encourages people to swap screens for paper—whether through journaling, puzzling, reading, or writing a letter—allowing for moments of reflection and mindful disconnection.

A natural extension of the Papertarian lifestyle , Papertarian Hour reinforces the benefits of choosing paper-based activities over excessive screen time. A Papertarian is someone who embraces a paper-first approach to daily life, selecting paper products and practicing proper recycling to promote sustainability. Papertarians understand that small, everyday choices have a meaningful impact on forests, the environment and personal well-being. Papertarian Hour builds on this philosophy, offering a structured opportunity to step away from digital overload and engage with paper in a way that enhances everyday routines and promotes intentional connection.

In today's digital age, American adults spend an average of 7 hours and 3 minutes per day on screens —exceeding the global average—which has been linked to digital fatigue, decreased memory retention, and other cognitive challenges. Studies show that paper-based activities like reading, journaling, and drawing can enhance focus, boost creativity, and serve as a powerful memory-making device, as physical details like texture and folds help anchor memories better than digital writing tools . Additionally, doodling while taking in information , even when unrelated to the subject, improves memory retention. With so much of our time consumed by digital devices, even a small shift to paper can have a meaningful impact on overall well-being.

Beyond personal benefits, incorporating paper-based activities into daily routines can help address broader educational concerns, as recent reports indicate a continued decline in American students' reading skills. In 2024, only 67% of eighth-graders and 60% of fourth-graders scored at a basic or better reading level—the lowest scores since 1992. By dedicating time to paper-based reading and writing, individuals can contribute to reversing this trend, promoting better literacy and comprehension skills across all age groups.

"Taking just one hour away from screens each day can have a lasting positive impact on our mental well-being," says Mary Anne Hansan, President of the Paper and Packaging Board. "By choosing paper over pixels during a Papertarian Hour, you’re giving yourself space to think, create, and recharge—all while engaging with a renewable and sustainable resource."

Join the Movement and Take a Papertarian Hour by:

Swapping one hour of screen time for an offline, paper-based activity such as writing reflections in a notebook, reading a magazine, doodling, scrapbooking, playing a card game with a friend, writing a letter or thank you note and much more.

Sharing experiences on social media with the hashtag #PapertarianHour, encouraging others to unplug and rediscover the benefits of paper.

Remembering to recycle used paper products after your Papertarian Hour, ensuring they have a second life!



To further spark this movement, the Paper and Packaging Board is collaborating with influencers and wellness advocates to showcase Papertarian Hour in action across social platforms, encouraging participation and reinforcing the benefits of sustainable, mindful living.

