Revature Promotes Tan Moorthy to Chief Executive Officer

RESTON, Va., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature, a technology talent as a service provider, today announced Tan Moorthy, previously the chief operating officer (COO), has been promoted to chief executive officer (CEO). As CEO, Moorthy will continue to lead and execute on the company’s vision and strategy of turning talent potential into productivity. Moorthy is also a member of Revature’s board of directors.

A seasoned business leader with more than three decades of experience in the global IT services industry, Moorthy has a wealth of knowledge in numerous corporate functions. These include areas such as strategy, operations, education, talent development and technology implementation – all of which are critical skills that will enable him to excel in the newly appointed CEO role.

“Tan has made a significant impact on Revature since his arrival this past October heading up our global operations, improving the company’s overall efficiency and helping to meet our growth objectives,” said Raj Sheth, a Revature board member. “As CEO, Tan’s transition will give Revature continuity as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and expand the reach of our new talent solution as well as foster positive morale and culture among our talented employees.”

Before joining Revature, Moorthy spent 20 years of his career at Infosys serving as the head of delivery operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America as well as the global head of education, training and assessment. As part of this role, he created effective onboarding, training and deployment, and engagement programs for the Infosys service delivery teams, and led the world’s largest residential corporate university. Prior, he held various other positions with Infosys, such as the group head of HR and the head of global services for application development and maintenance. Additionally, he was the chairman of the board for Infosys Public Services and a trustee on the board of the U.S. Infosys Foundation. Before Infosys, Moorthy worked for nearly a decade at Inventa Corporation in different roles, including general manager, where he was responsible for the sales and delivery of B2B solutions, and director of operations, where he established the company’s systems and processes.

“It is an absolute honor to be named CEO of Revature, a company with a vision for workforce transformation that I believe in and am truly passionate about – all with the overarching goal of helping make a difference in people’s lives,” said Moorthy. “Revature’s Total Talent Solution, which provides an effective approach to building skills-based technology teams, coupled with our exceptional workforce, makes for a long-term opportunity to help our clients fill their talent pipelines in a meaningful and productive way.”

Moorthy’s promotion comes on the heels of the company appointing Vivek Ravichandran as senior vice president (SVP) and head of training, technology and platform. It also builds on the company’s launch of the Total Talent Solution, which delivers skilled tech talent 70% faster and at 30% lower cost – helping clients quickly build high-performing, skills-first technology teams to maintain a competitive edge.

About Revature

Revature is bridging the IT skills gap and accelerating technology workforces for mid-to-large organizations worldwide – from Fortune 500 companies to the federal government and leading system integrators. Our Total Talent Solution empowers customers to cultivate the right technology talent through a combination of its Emerging Talent Programs and Digital Academies. The company takes a human-centric approach to building a skills-first technology workforce for enterprises with an emphasis on continuous learning. By offering both interpersonal skills and technical skills, including in areas like AI and ML, data and analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and application development, Revature delivers day-one productive talent 70% faster while reducing customer costs by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. Revature is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and Chennai, India. Learn more at revature.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Meghan Locke

Three Rings Inc.

413-627-5335

revature@threeringsinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a9618a0-83b8-49f8-8fc7-43718ee6dc63