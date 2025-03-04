CenTrak Delivers the Most Scalable and Interoperable RTLS Platform in Healthcare with the Addition of Plug-and-Play BLE

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenTrak, the leader in real-time location system (RTLS) solutions, announces the expansion of its comprehensive RTLS portfolio with the launch of a fully integrated, plug-and-play Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) platform. This cost-effective solution is designed to provide healthcare organizations with unprecedented flexibility, supporting asset tracking, staff duress systems, and other essential applications. As the first provider to deliver a full spectrum of location technologies on a single, interoperable platform, CenTrak, built on decades of industry expertise, sets itself apart from newer vendors that offer only BLE-based tracking.

“For years, healthcare facilities have faced a difficult choice when it comes to RTLS—opt for basic, lower-cost BLE solutions with limited precision or invest in clinical-grade locating for maximum accuracy. With CenTrak, they no longer have to choose,” shared Kevin Paroda, Director, Global Product Management at CenTrak. “Our scalable platform is built to evolve with healthcare organizations, seamlessly transitioning between BLE-Only, BLE Multi-Mode, and Clinical-Grade Locating networks. With a flexible, personalized approach, CenTrak empowers providers to deploy the right RTLS solution for their unique needs, both now and in the future.”

Featuring a new suite of BLE tags, badges, and plug-and-play network devices, the platform is thoughtfully designed to ensure the reliability, scalability, and interoperability that hospitals require. This expansion highlights CenTrak’s commitment to delivering customer-driven solutions that address the critical needs of healthcare facilities.

CenTrak enables healthcare organizations to enhance efficiency, safety, and patient care through:

Asset tracking – Locate and manage equipment with BLE-Only, BLE Multi-Mode, or clinical-grade precision.

Staff duress – Protect frontline workers with reliable emergency call functionality. Increase location granularity in high-risk areas while using BLE for campus-wide coverage.

Infant protection – Ensure newborn safety with cost-effective zonal security, scalable to precise, room-level tracking—ideal for facilities of all sizes.

Hand hygiene and workflow automation – Improve compliance and operational efficiency with advanced, clinical-grade locating.

In response to the growing demand for more cost-effective RTLS solutions, CenTrak also offers flexible software deployment models, including serverless, cloud-based options that reduce IT burden while maintaining robust security. Later this year, the company will further expand its cloud-based XaaS offerings, providing even greater affordability and ease of implementation for healthcare organizations.

Experience the future of RTLS with CenTrak at HIMSS25

CenTrak invites attendees of HIMSS25 (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Global Health Conference and Exhibition 2025), March 3–6, Las Vegas, Nevada, to visit Booth #1837 to explore its expanded RTLS platform and participate in shaping the future of RTLS technology. As a company that builds its solutions in partnership with healthcare providers, CenTrak will offer live demonstrations and opportunities to engage in its Innovation Partner program.

Conference highlights include:

Live demonstrations – Experience the plug-and-play BLE solution for staff duress.

Become a CenTrak Innovation Partner – Play a pivotal role in shaping the future of RTLS by engaging with new products, providing valuable feedback, and actively participating in the Innovation Partner program. Gain exclusive early access to Assets RT , CenTrak's next cloud-based software application on the Connect RT platform.

Personalized giveaways and Exhibit Hall Happy Hour – Network with industry professionals and the CenTrak team on Wednesday, March 5, from 4:00–5:30 p.m. at booth #1837 while enjoying cocktails, refreshments and light appetizers. Visitors will also receive a personalized giveaway.



CenTrak remains at the forefront of RTLS innovation, continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of healthcare providers. With an unwavering commitment to flexibility, scalability, and customer-driven development, CenTrak is redefining how hospitals leverage RTLS technology. As healthcare environments grow more complex, CenTrak will continue pioneering advanced, interoperable solutions that simplify implementation while enhancing patient safety, operational efficiency, and staff security—empowering providers to deliver the highest standard of care.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. The organization was recognized as the 2024 IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards and the 2024 Global Healthcare Real-Time Location Systems Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.