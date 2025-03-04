Basil Bangs Launches Canadian Website, Bringing Premium Outdoor Living to Canada

MONTREAL, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia’s renowned outdoor lifestyle brand, Basil Bangs, is excited to announce the launch of its dedicated Canadian website, basilbangs.ca , making its premium collection of patio umbrellas, beach umbrellas, picnic blankets, and outdoor essentials more accessible than ever to customers across Canada. Whether you're enjoying cottage weekends in Muskoka, relaxing on the beaches of Vancouver Island, or setting up a stylish outdoor retreat in Montreal or Toronto, Basil Bangs' thoughtfully designed products are built to elevate outdoor experiences coast to coast.

Bringing Iconic Australian Outdoor Style to Canada

Since its founding in 2009, Basil Bangs has redefined outdoor living with its commitment to premium materials, thoughtful design, and timeless aesthetics. Led by husband-and-wife duo Mike Durante and Krista Huebner, the brand has earned a global reputation for high-quality, performance-driven products that combine beauty and functionality.

The launch of basilbangs.ca marks an exciting milestone, delivering Basil Bangs’ signature blend of bold design, superior craftsmanship, and durability directly to Canadian customers. From luxury patio umbrellas built to withstand the elements to vibrant beach umbrellas designed for summer adventures, Basil Bangs offers a range of high-performance outdoor products that balance style and functionality.

“We’re thrilled to bring Basil Bangs to Canada,” said Mike Durante, co-founder of Basil Bangs. “Our products are designed to enhance outdoor living—whether it’s a weekend at the cottage, a backyard gathering with friends, or a picnic in the park. We can’t wait to see Canadians embracing our designs and making the most of their outdoor spaces.”

Premium Outdoor Products

From sun-drenched summer days to crisp autumn afternoons, Basil Bangs' thoughtfully curated collection of outdoor essentials is designed for every occasion:

Patio Umbrellas – Combining timeless design with durable materials, Basil Bangs’ patio umbrellas feature marine-grade fixtures, UPF50+ canopies, and wind-tested frames for long-lasting performance.

– Combining timeless design with durable materials, Basil Bangs’ patio umbrellas feature marine-grade fixtures, UPF50+ canopies, and wind-tested frames for long-lasting performance. Beach Umbrellas – Lightweight yet durable, these portable beach umbrellas come in a range of bold prints and vibrant colours, offering ultimate sun protection and effortless style.

– Lightweight yet durable, these portable beach umbrellas come in a range of bold prints and vibrant colours, offering ultimate sun protection and effortless style. Picnic Blankets – Designed for adventure, spill-proof and waterproof picnic blankets provide comfort, convenience, and easy portability—perfect for everything from family outings to music festivals.

– Designed for adventure, spill-proof and waterproof picnic blankets provide comfort, convenience, and easy portability—perfect for everything from family outings to music festivals. Bean Bag Chairs – Perfect for indoor and outdoor lounging, Basil Bangs’ weather-resistant bean bags offer versatile comfort, stylish designs, and durable materials, making them an essential addition to any patio, backyard, or living space.

Commercial Umbrellas: The Perfect Shade Solution for Businesses

Designed to meet the demands of hospitality, resorts, and outdoor dining spaces, Basil Bangs' commercial umbrellas combine superior durability, wind resistance, and elegant aesthetics. Featuring engineer-certified construction, marine-grade materials, and reinforced aluminum frames, these umbrellas offer reliable shade solutions for high-traffic environments. From restaurant patios to hotel poolside lounges, Basil Bangs' commercial umbrellas provide long-lasting performance and timeless style, ensuring businesses can offer comfort and protection to their guests in any setting.

Shop Now: Premium Outdoor Living, Delivered Across Canada

With the launch of basilbangs.ca, customers across Canada can now shop Basil Bangs’ collection of premium outdoor homewares with local shipping, fast delivery, and easy access to the brand’s latest collections. Whether you're embracing cottage life in Ontario, beach culture in British Columbia, or backyard entertaining in Quebec, Basil Bangs has you covered.

To explore the collection and experience Basil Bangs’ signature outdoor lifestyle, visit Basil Bangs Canadian website.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Nüline Distribution

Distributor of Basil Bangs in Canada

email: info@nulinedistribution.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eef5ae0f-64f3-45c1-9598-66f958137bf5