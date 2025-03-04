Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Report 2025: Increasing Investment in Infrastructure Upgrades, Growing Adoption of Decentralized Treatment Systems

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biological wastewater treatment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $11.32 billion in 2024 to $12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial expansion and effluent discharge reduction, public awareness and concern for water pollution, cost-effectiveness of biological treatment, focus on water reuse and recycling, population growth and urbanization.







The biological wastewater treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.31 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing investment in infrastructure upgrades, growing adoption of decentralized treatment systems, focus on water reuse and resource recovery, stringent environmental regulations, rise in industrial and municipal wastewater volumes.

Major trends in the forecast period include collaboration for innovation, emergence of circular economy principles, energy recovery and resource optimization, focus on microbial ecology and bioaugmentation, adoption of nature-based solutions.



The increasing issue of water pollution and the decline in water quality are anticipated to drive the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market in the coming years. For example, in July 2024, reports from the Environment Agency, a UK government body, indicated that there were 1,658 sewerage pollution incidents in 2022, which rose to 1,902 in 2023. Consequently, the biological wastewater treatment market is growing due to increased industrialization.



The rise in water-borne diseases is expected to boost the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market in the future. For example, an October 2022 article in News Medical Life Sciences reported that at least 2 billion people rely on drinking water sources contaminated with feces. These contaminated sources can transmit water-borne diseases, which are responsible for approximately 502,000 diarrheal deaths each year. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases is driving the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market.



Technological advancements are steering the biological wastewater treatment market's evolution, with industry leaders focusing on innovation to enhance treatment efficiency. In April 2022, Evonik, a Germany-based chemical company introduced SEPURAN membrane technology, a groundbreaking approach to oxygenate microorganisms precisely during wastewater treatment. This innovation elevates material conversion reactions and optimizes nutrient absorption. The industry's commitment to technological advancements underscores its dedication to sustainable solutions and regulatory adherence.



Major players in the biological wastewater treatment market are strategically introducing innovative products to bolster revenue streams. The launch of BioGill's Max Series in July 2023 exemplifies this trend. The Max Series, including units like Max 2, 4, and 6, features advanced designs and materials, offering superior efficiency, reliability, and longevity. These units minimize maintenance expenses and downtime, aligning with the market's focus on delivering cost-effective and efficient wastewater treatment solutions.



In September 2024, Axius Water, a US-based provider of water quality management services focused on improving the effectiveness of water and wastewater treatment, acquired MITA Water Technologies for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to bolster Axius's mission of addressing nutrient pollution in wastewater management. MITA Water Technologies is an Italian company that specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing equipment for the purification and filtration of both municipal and industrial wastewater.



North America was the largest region in the biological wastewater treatment market share in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biological wastewater treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the biological wastewater treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



1) by Process: Aerobic; Anaerobic

2) by Sales Channel: Direct Channel; Distribution Channel

3) by End-User industry: Municipal; Industrial



Subsegments:



1) by Aerobic: Activated Sludge Process; Trickling Filters; Aerated Lagoons; Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs)

2) by Anaerobic: Anaerobic Digestion; Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB); Anaerobic Filters; Sequential Batch Reactors (SBR)



Key Companies Profiled: Veolia Environnement S.A.; Suez Water Technologies & Solutions; Aquatech International B.V.; Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation; Ecolab Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8p0u7m

