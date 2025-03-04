Changelly Offers $50 Welcome Bonuses to New Mobile App Users Throughout March





KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Changelly , an instant cryptocurrency exchange platform, launches an exclusive campaign offering a US$50 welcome bonus to cover service fees for crypto swaps to all new mobile app users throughout March 2025.

New users who download and install the Changelly mobile app between March 4 and March 31, 2025, will automatically receive a US$50 welcome bonus. They can apply this credit toward service fees across crypto-to-crypto swaps for 30 days after downloading the app. This allows users to take advantage of Changelly's comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange features with a significantly reduced barrier to entry.

The initiative comes at a time of increasing global adoption and follows Changelly's recent enhancements designed to improve user experience and security. The instant cryptocurrency exchange platform recently redesigned its app and website to offer a more comprehensive interface, simplified the user experience while creating transactions, and improved navigation across over 1,000 coins available for swaps across 185 blockchain networks.

How to Claim a $50 Welcome Bonus for Service Fees

To get started swapping crypto with a US$50 welcome bonus, new users need to:

Download the Changelly app via this link throughout March 2025 Launch the app and receive an exclusive in-app welcome bonus of US$50 valid for 30 days Proceed to the exchange tab and spend the credit on service fees swapping crypto



"This welcome bonus campaign reflects our mission to democratize access to cryptocurrency exchange and ownership," said Zifa Mae, Head of Product at Changelly. "By eliminating initial fee concerns, we're empowering more individuals to participate in the digital economy with confidence and get access to Web3 services on the go with the Changelly mobile app."

Users can learn more about this welcome bonus campaign and read the terms and conditions here .

About Changelly

Changelly is a global instant crypto exchange platform serving over 7 million users worldwide. Founded in 2015, Changelly offers safe and fast crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto exchanges of over 1,000 crypto coins across 185 blockchains with 24/7 live customer support. As a CeDeFi ecosystem, Changelly provides its 600+ partners with instant exchange and fiat on-/off-ramp APIs, a platform for listings, and a DEX aggregator for decentralized swaps. Changelly is available on the desktop ( website ), iOS ( App Store ), and Android ( Google Play ).

