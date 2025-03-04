Global Temporary Power Market to Reach $16.7 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Temporary Power Market by Power Source (Diesel, Gas, and Others) and End Use (Utilities, Oil &Gas, Construction, Mining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "global temporary power market" was valued at $6.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $16.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A50163

Prime determinants of growth

The global temporary power market has experienced growth due to increase in frequent power outages & grid instability. However, environmental regulations & emission norms are expected to restrain the growth of market. Moreover, rise of hybrid power solutions presents significant growth opportunities for the temporary power market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.4 billion Market Size in 2033 $16.7 billion CAGR 10.2% No. of Pages in Report 316 Segments Covered Power Source, End Use, and Region Drivers Increase in frequent power outages & grid instability Increase in events & outdoor activities Opportunity Growth of hybrid power solutions Restraint Environmental regulations & emission norms

The diesel segment dominated the market in 2023.

On the basis of power source, the diesel segment was the largest revenue generator in 2023. Temporary power using diesel generators is essential for various applications, providing a reliable and immediate source of electricity in situations where grid power is unavailable or insufficient. These generators are widely used in construction sites, outdoor events, disaster relief efforts, remote industrial operations, and backup power solutions for critical infrastructure such as hospitals and data centers.

Procure Complete Report (316 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/temporary-power-market

The utilities segment dominated the market in 2023.

On the basis of end use, the utilities segment was the largest revenue generator in 2023. Temporary power plays a crucial role in the utilities sector, ensuring a reliable electricity supply during planned maintenance, emergencies, grid failures, and peak demand periods. Utility companies rely on temporary power solutions such as diesel and gas generators, battery storage systems, and mobile substations to prevent service disruptions and maintain operational continuity. These solutions are particularly essential during natural disasters, infrastructure upgrades, and large-scale events where immediate and flexible power sources are needed.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the temporary power market in 2023. Temporary power usage in Asia-Pacific countries is driven by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the increasing demand for reliable electricity in construction, events, emergency response, and remote industrial operations. Countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia rely on temporary power solutions to support infrastructure development, mining activities, and backup power during grid failures. In addition, the region's susceptibility to natural disasters, such as typhoons and earthquakes, has led to a growing demand for temporary power in disaster recovery efforts. The rise of renewable energy integration and hybrid power solutions is also influencing the market, with a shift toward cleaner and more efficient temporary power systems

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/temporary-power-market/purchase-options

Players: -

Aggreko

Power Temp Systems Inc

Valid Manufacturing Ltd.

ALLIED POWER AND CONTROL

APR Energy

United Site Services Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Herc

Rentals Inc.,

Trinity Power

PowerPlus.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global temporary power market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Energy & Power Industry:

Portable Power Station Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

Portable Inverter Generators Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Diesel Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Telecom Generator Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

Commercial Gensets Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Gasoline Genset Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube