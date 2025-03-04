Trends Shaping the Global Livestock Monitoring Market 2025-2031, Featuring Case Study Analysis and Profiles of Industry Giants - Merck & Co., GEA Group, DeLaval, Nedap, Afimilk & More

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Monitoring Market by Smart Tags (Ear, Leg, Neck), Cameras, Sensors, Livestock Type (Cattle (Dairy, Beef), Poultry, Swine, Equine), Health Monitoring, Feeding Management, Milk Harvesting Management and Heat Detection - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global livestock monitoring market is estimated to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2031, up from USD 1.65 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The main growth drivers for the livestock monitoring market are innovation in animal tracking technology, increased needs for efficient production of livestock, and increased demand to improve the health management of animals.

This report segments the livestock monitoring market and forecasts its size by offering, livestock type, farm size, application, and region. It also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. The report covers qualitative aspects in addition to quantitative aspects of the market.

The major players in the livestock monitoring market with a significant global presence include Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GEA Group (Germany), DeLaval (Sweden), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), and Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), and others.







The incorporation of IoT-enabled devices and sensors within livestock monitoring is improving real-time tracking, allowing the farmer or rancher to efficiently optimize the caring, health monitoring, and breeding process of the animal. Innovations in wearable devices, including RFID tags and GPS-enabled collars, will allow better tracking, disease prevention, and farm management. Concerns over food safety, traceability, and quality assurance are also driving demand for advanced livestock monitoring solutions in agricultural and food sectors. An increase in the global population and higher food production efficiency requirements are also boosting the acceleration of market growth, especially within developed and emerging economies.



Poultry to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The poultry segment in the livestock monitoring market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Such growth is due to factors such as increased demand for efficient and more sustainable poultry farming practices. Advanced technologies include sensors, GPS tracking, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions applied for real-time monitoring of key health metrics, feed intake, and environmental conditions.



These technologies enable farmers to take data-backed decisions for better operational efficiency, with less waste and better animal welfare. Moreover, with consumers demanding traceable, ethically produced food, the demand for very robust livestock monitoring systems in poultry has become a priority. Monitoring technologies also enable better disease management, enhancing biosecurity and reducing the risk of outbreaks. As it relates to the drive for higher productivity, sustainability, and traceability, poultry makes up the most rapidly growing area within the livestock monitoring market, which is very much likely to carry on as such in the wake of innovation in technologies designed to further boost optimization of poultry farming operations.



Large Farms to account the largest market share during the forecast period



Large farms in the livestock monitoring market are anticipated to lead during the forecast period, as it is at the scale of herds above 300 that some unique challenges associated with management, such as managing health, reproduction, feeding, and productivity, make its manual management nearly impossible, so the demand for real-time monitoring systems powered by IoT sensors and data analytics rises. These technologies enhance operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and improve herd performance. The integration of AI-driven analytics and predictive tools is emerging as a key trend, allowing farmers to anticipate health issues, optimize breeding schedules, and enhance milk yields.



Advanced solutions, such as Nedap SmartTag, monitor individual animal health, fertility, and behaviour, while Afimilk's AfiAct II tracks milk production, feeding, and health status, enabling timely interventions to prevent disease outbreaks. Additional focus on sustainable farm practices and animal welfare regulations creates a demand for such technologies. These systems can optimize key activities such as harvesting and feeding management accurately, ensuring optimum nutrient intake levels and higher production values. Large farms utilizing innovative monitoring systems to manage their entire operations, develop healthier herds, and gain market share within increased demands will certainly be profitable for the long haul in this transforming agricultural environment.



North America registered the second largest market share during the forecast period



North America is expected to account for the second-largest market share in the livestock monitoring market, driven by advanced agricultural practices, smart farming technologies, and government initiatives promoting livestock health. Due to this fact, adoption leads in the US, as much of its area is into the cattle and dairy industries, investing the most into the IoT-enabled system for monitoring of real-time and healthy livestock. The region is focusing more and more on automation while keeping it sustainable through innovations in feeding, prevention of disease, and reduction of carbon footprint.



The reasons for the adaptation of Canada revolve around their interest in dairy farming and being a sustainable country where organizations such as the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) encourage highly advanced technologies to be adopted, and Mexico's rise as one of the leading livestock-exporting countries brings in the need to adapt monitoring solutions to ensure a higher level of international quality compliance. Smart traceability technologies are growing in their interest in the country, leading to further market enhancement.



For instance, during January 2021, Nedap N.V. (Netherlands) partnered with GENEX (Canada) to launch HerdMonitor, an all-inclusive cow monitoring system aimed at better dairy herd management. The partnership is contributing to regional growth by providing real-time insights into animal health and performance, which ultimately enhances productivity and sustainability in livestock farming. Some of the significant major players are Merck & Co., Inc. (US), BouMatic (US), Ever.Ag (US), Sensaphone (US), and Cowlar (US); these significant names contribute to the dynamic ecosystem of the region, thereby positioning it as a major region in the global livestock monitoring market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Drivers Growth in Meat Production Increasing Focus on Real-Time Monitoring and Early Disease Detection Integration of AI and IoT

Restraints High Initial Cost of Implementation Limited Awareness and Technology Adoption in Developing Regions

Opportunities Increasing Use of Smart Wearables for Livestock Growing Focus on Reproductive Monitoring and Breeding Optimization Integration of Blockchain Technology Rising Demand for Organic and Sustainable Livestock Practices

Challenges Managing Large Volumes of Data Generated from Multiple Monitoring Devices Concerns About Environmental Impacts Associated with Livestock Farming Trade Barriers and Government Regulations



