Porsche 911 receives top honor in S&P Global Mobility Automotive Loyalty Awards Sports Car Segment

The 911 is recognized for the second consecutive year

 | Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Atlanta., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche 911 has been recognized by S&P Global Mobility, an industry leader in market intelligence and loyalty analytics, for having the highest model loyalty out of any car in the sports car segment in 2024. This marks the second year in a row that the Porsche 911 has received this honor, and marks nine times in total since 2001.

The award is based on an ongoing analysis of Porsche 911 registrations during the 2024 calendar year. Model loyalty is determined when a household owns a new vehicle and purchases or leases another vehicle of the same model. In all, 15 sports cars competed for the top honor.

“The 911 tugs at your heartstrings, that puts a smile on your face every time you drive it and keeps you turning around to admire it after you’ve parked,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “We are grateful to all of our loyal customers, who clearly feel there is no substitute for this experience.”

A new record was posted in 2024 for the 911 in the United States. Customers bought more than 14,000 cars – up 20 percent from 2023.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Porsche 911 receives top honor in S&P Global Mobility Automotive Loyalty Awards Sports Car Segment
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Porsche 911 Award
                            
                            
                                Sports Car Loyalty
                            
                            
                                Luxury Car Sales
                            
                            
                                Automotive Loyalty
                            
                            
                                Porsche Market Lead
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data