GREATER GOOD CHARITIES AND BALLY BET ANNOUNCE THE SUCCESS OF THE INAUGURAL MILLION MEALS CAMPAIGN TO HELP FEED SHELTER PETS

Seattle, Wash., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, and Bally Bet collaborated to raise 1 million meals for shelter pets in need across the country. The campaign, that kicked off last September and lasted the entire football season allowed football fans and pet lovers to amplify the donation on social during football season.

"We are delighted to celebrate the success of The Million Meals Campaign and deeply appreciate our collaboration with Bally Bet in making it possible," said Liz Baker. "This pet food donation will allow animal shelters to redirect resources toward other critical needs, such as medical care for the pets in their care."



The campaign connected football fans and pet lovers throughout the entire season with weekly social posts on @BallyBet, featuring plenty of dog content, pet contests, special features, and more. Engagement through likes, comments, and story reposts resulted in 50 to 100 pet meals donated per interaction. Additionally, a special partnership with the Cleveland Browns contributed 1,000 pet meals for every point scored.



“It was great to collaborate with the Greater Good team on this initiative,” said Chief Commercial Officer Richard Harris at Bally’s Interactive. “Having the opportunity to lend a hand to this cause as part of our day-to-day focus on delivering positive experiences to players in Ohio and doing so in conjunction with our partners at the Cleveland Browns is something that we can all see has some very tangible outcomes for the broader community.”



To learn more about how Greater Good Charities mobilizes in response to need around the world, helping communities, including animal shelters, please visit: greatergood.org

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.