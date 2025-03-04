Assessment of the $1.41 Billion Peptide Synthesis Industry 2025-2029: Dominated by Bachem, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, GenScript, and CEM Corporation

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Synthesis Market by Reagents (Resins, Amino Acid, Dyes), Instruments (Peptide Synthesizer, Chromatography, Lyophilizer), Technique (Solid-Phase, Solution-Phase, Hybrid), Services, Application (Therapeutics), End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peptide synthesis market is projected to surpass USD 1.41 billion in 2029 from USD 0.81 billion in 2024, with a significant CAGR of 11.7%.

The peptide synthesis market is driven by several factors such as advancements in technology, increasing research in drug discovery, and the growing demand for personalized medicine. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is fueling demand for therapeutic peptides in targeted therapies further propelling the growth of the market.





The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the peptide synthesis and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript (China), and CEM Corporation (US) are some of the major players operating in the peptide synthesis market.

Resins and Amino acids accounted for the dominant share in the reagents market



Based on offerings (products & services), products (Consumables and Instruments), consumables (Reagents and Other Consumables), Reagents (Resins, Amino Acids, Coupling Reagents, Dyes and Fluorescent Labelling Reagents, Deprotection Reagents, Cleavage Reagents and Other Reagents), Instruments (Peptide Synthesizers (automated and manual), Chromatography Equipment, Lyophilizers and Others). Resins form the foundation of solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), serving as a stable platform for the stepwise construction of peptide chains. Advancements in resins such as preloaded resins and specialized linkers are likely to impact positively on the market.



Peptide synthesis services dominate the market



Peptide synthesis services dominated the market due to their ability to meet the increasing demand for custom and complex peptides required in drug discovery, therapeutic development, and research applications. Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine and peptide-based vaccines has increased the demand for custom synthesis driving the segmental growth.



Therapeutics segment dominate the application segment



Advancements in peptide synthesis technologies, such as solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) and recombinant DNA methods, has enabled the efficient production of high-purity, cost-effective peptides for vaccine development. The growing focus on personalized immunotherapies and increased investment in peptide-based vaccine research further reinforce their leading position in the market.



North America: The largest share of the peptide synthesis market



North America dominated the peptide synthesis market and is estimated to continue dominance during the forecast period. US leads the North American market, driven by the strong presence of key players like Thermo Fisher Scientific and CEM Corporation, with substantial funding for biomedical research and innovation in peptide-based therapeutics. Europe holds a significant share of the market, with countries like Germany, and UK being major contributors. This dominance attributed to strong R&D activities, collaborations between academic institutions and industry, and a growing focus on personalized medicine and peptide-based drugs.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 564 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Advancements in Peptide Therapeutics Innovations in Peptide Synthesis Instruments Growing Use of Peptides in Diagnostics and Research

Restraints Regulatory Hurdles High Cost of Peptide Synthesis and Instruments

Opportunities Adoption of Personalized Medicine Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships

Challenges Immunogenicity Issues Environmental Concerns



Additionally, gain insights into the following:

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Impact of AI/Generative AI on Peptide Synthesis Market

Companies Profiled in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Genscript

Kaneka Corporation

Bachem

Syngene International Limited

Mesa Labs, Inc.

Biotage

CEM Corporation

Dalton Pharma Services

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

CSBio

Proteogenix

Innovagen AB

Biosynth

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

Cordenpharma

JPT Peptide Technologies

Purolite

Biomatik

CPC Scientific Inc.

Advanced Chemtech, Inc.

Ambiopharm Inc.

Luxembourg Bio Technologies

Aapptec

Anygen

Chempep

Proteogenix

