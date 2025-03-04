Obesity 7 Major Market Research 2025: There will be an Increase in Therapies with Longer Duration of Action - Disease Management, Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Unmet Needs and Drug Forecast to 2031

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Obesity in Major Markets, Disease Management, Epidemiology, Pipeline Assessment, Unmet Needs and Drug Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the obesity market through 2031.



The analyst estimates sales of obesity therapeutics to be approximately $10.5 billion across the 7MM in 2021. By 2031, the obesity market to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3%, reaching sales of $173.5 billion by the end of the forecast period.



Major drivers of growth in the obesity market during the forecast period include the following:

There will be an increase in therapies with longer duration of action, such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (semaglutide) and CagriSema (semaglutide + cagrilintide), Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, retatrutide, and bimagrumab (BYM338), and Amgen's MariTide, consequently improving patient compliance for obesity patients who may already experience a heavy treatment burden due to comorbid conditions.

The diabetic population is set to grow in line with the increased prevalence of risk factors such as obesity.

Therapies with new routes of administration will enter the market, such as Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide (NN-9932), Eli Lilly's orforglipron, Structure Therapeutics' GSBR-1290, and other oral agents with other mechanisms of actions, such as monlunabant and enobosarm.

Major barriers to growth in the obesity market during the forecast period will include the following:

Expensive therapies will face reimbursement challenges in markets where cost-conscious decisions are increasingly implemented.

Disease awareness is still an unmet need in the obesity space and many patients are still not offered pharmacotherapy, limiting medicine uptake.

Shortages of blockbuster medications can disrupt patient treatment and drive patients to buy illegitimate versions of weight loss drugs, which is a risk both for patients and for the reputation of pharmaceutical companies.

The expiry of established brands, such as Saxenda, leaves these products vulnerable to sales erosion.

Scope

Overview of obesity, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized obesity therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2021 to 2031.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the obesity therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for obesity treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global obesity therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Obesity: Executive Summary

1.1 The obesity market will grow significantly during the forecast period, reaching sales of $173.5 billion in 2031

1.2 Key players will maintain their competitive position

1.3 While the outlook in obesity improves, opportunities remain to improve patient outcomes

1.4 Late-stage pipeline therapies are anticipated to drive growth in the obesity market

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or staging systems



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.3.1 Total prevalence of overweight

4.3.2 Total prevalence of obesity

4.3.3 Diagnosed prevalence of overweight

4.3.4 Diagnosed prevalence of obesity

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Total prevalent cases of overweight

4.4.4 Total prevalent cases of obesity

4.4.5 Total prevalent cases by BMI

4.4.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of overweight, obesity and obesity by BMI class

4.4.7 Diagnosed incident cases of bariatric surgery

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for overweight and obesity (2021-31)

4.5.1 Total prevalent cases of overweight

4.5.2 Total prevalent cases of obesity

4.5.3 Diagnosed prevalent cases of overweight

4.5.4 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of overweight

4.5.5 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of overweight

4.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of obesity

4.5.7 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of obesity

4.5.8 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of obesity

4.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases of obesity by BMI class

4.5.10 Diagnosed incident cases of bariatric surgery

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.1.1 Diagnosis overview

5.1.2 Treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management

5.2.1 Guidelines on diagnosis and treatment

5.2.2 Treatment approach



6 Current Treatment Options



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Increased efficacy and weight loss maintenance

7.3 Longer-acting therapy

7.4 Cost of therapy

7.5 Increased public awareness

7.6 Availability/accessibility of specialists



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Development of novel targets

8.1.2 Development of oral agents

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Clinical endpoints for obesity

8.2.2 Inclusion and exclusion criteria for obesity

8.2.3 Trial duration



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers



13 Appendix

13.1 Bibliography

13.2 Abbreviations

13.3 Methodology

13.3.1 Forecasting methodology

13.4 Primary Research - KOLs Interviewed for This Report

13.5 Primary Research - Prescriber Survey



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zealand Pharma

Amgen

Structure Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics

Veru Inc

Altimmune

Metsera

Rose Pharma

Empros Pharma

Lipocine Inc

Glyscend Inc

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Roche

H2-Pharma

Chelapharm

Vivus Inc.

Orexigen Therapeutics

Currax Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w107c2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.