Environics Analytics’ ENVISION platform embraces Esri’s ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes for scalable growth 

TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA), Canada’s leading marketing and analytics services company, today announced that it has implemented Esri’s ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes to help scale its ENVISION platform. Increasing demand for the powerful data-driven decision support provided by ENVISION required the adoption of a more flexible, scalable and resilient cloud-native infrastructure.

“We have seen significant adoption of the ENVISION platform in the past 18 months,” says Environics Analytics’ President Jan Kestle. “Our clients count on us to provide stable and secure access to our data along with the high-quality analytical methods we are known for. The adoption of this technology will also enable EA to launch ENVISION 2.0 with additional functionality for more organizations in the near future.”

- With ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes, the ENVISION platform can automatically scale up or down based on demand. Minimal downtime due to resilient and stable infrastructure - ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes leverages microservices, providing a robust system for building, deploying and managing features in ENVISION as independent services. Microservices also allows for faster identification and remediation of issues.

- ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes leverages microservices, providing a robust system for building, deploying and managing features in ENVISION as independent services. Microservices also allows for faster identification and remediation of issues. Rapid deployments and updates through simplified system management - ArcGIS Enterprise is easier to manage because Kubernetes automates the deployment and scaling of ENVISION services, reducing administrative costs from days to hours. This results in a consistent environment across the development, testing and production stages, leading to fewer deployment failures and much less effort, ultimately freeing up EA’s highly skilled staff to focus on bringing new features and functionality to the ENVISION platform.



“Environics Analytics has been a close Esri partner for more than 20 years. They have always been a leader in adopting innovative geospatial technology to enhance their market intelligence solutions,” notes Alex Miller, president of Esri Canada. “Implementing ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes allows their customers to receive even more value from the ENVISION platform.”

With ENVISION now running on ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes, EA customers can continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to the platform’s 40,000 data variables for their prescriptive analyses.

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government, and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada’s products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves more than 14,000 organizations from 13 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. Esri Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 12 consecutive years. More information can be found at esri.ca. Follow Esri Canada on X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Environics Analytics

Founded in 2003, Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, EA helps customers turn data and analytics into insight, strategy and results. EA offers the full range of analytical services—from data supplier to strategic consultancy—and provides over-the-counter reports, purpose-built software-as-a-service and a wide variety of modelling approaches. Its team of quantitative geographers, modelers and marketers are expert at helping organizations identify their business challenges, develop data-driven solutions and achieve success along every phase of their analytics journey. To learn more, visit our website.

