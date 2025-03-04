SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: AGM 6 March 2025 - Candidates to the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 6 March 2025 at 16:00 in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

The deadline for declaring candidacy for the Board of Directors has passed. The following are the candidates for the Board of Directors of SKEL:

Birna Einarsdóttir

Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir

Guðni Rafn Eiríksson

Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson

Sigurður Ásgeir Bollason

Further information on each candidate and the Nomination Committee’s proposal can be found in the attached document and on SKEL’s website: https://skel.is/en/shareholders/shareholder-meetings

The deadline for declaring candidacy for the Nomination Committee has also passed. The following are candidates for the Nomination Committee:

Almar Þór Möller

Álfheiður Eva Óladóttir

According to the code of conduct for SKEL Nomination Committee two committee members shall be elected by the shareholders’ meeting and the new Board shall elect one of their own following the shareholders’ meeting. Consequently, Almar and Álfheiður, will be elected to the Nomination Committee without a ballot at the meeting.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website: https://skel.is/en/shareholders/shareholder-meetings

Shareholders and proxies can register for the AGM from 15:00 on the meeting day. Pre-registration is available until 14:00 on the meeting day via fjarfestar@skel.is.

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is

Attachments