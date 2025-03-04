Emergency Medical Equipment Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 59.93 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The phrase 'emergency medical apparatus' encompasses a diverse range of tools and gadgets specifically designed for the purpose of addressing medical crises and critical healthcare scenarios. These factors are of utmost importance for healthcare professionals, first responders, and emergency medical teams when evaluating, stabilizing, and providing medical intervention to individuals needing urgent medical attention. For example, individuals experiencing life-threatening conditions, severe injuries, unexpected illnesses, or cardiac events such as myocardial infarctions necessitate the utilization of emergency medical equipment .

Market Dynamics

Increasing Incidence of Medical Emergencies Drives the Global Market

The prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular illnesses, cancer, and diabetes is experiencing a global upsurge, hence generating a heightened need for emergency medical equipment. The rising incidence of accidents, natural catastrophes, and health emergencies serves as a prominent catalyst for the emergency medical equipment industry. The market for these goods is driven by the imperative requirement for prompt and effective medical intervention to preserve lives and minimize morbidity. As an illustration, the World Health Organization reports an estimated annual mortality rate of 1.30 million individuals due to vehicle accidents.

Advancement in Technology Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The healthcare industry stands to gain considerable benefits from the progress made in emergency medical equipment technology. These advancements facilitate healthcare practitioners in delivering care that is more streamlined and impactful in urgent circumstances, thereby enhancing patient results. The ongoing evolution of technology presents opportunities for more growth and innovation within the emergency medical equipment industry.

An illustration of the amalgamation of machine learning and artificial intelligence within medical devices. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled devices provide the capability to evaluate extensive volumes of patient data in real-time, thereby assisting healthcare personnel in making well-informed judgments during emergencies. This, in turn, contributes to the enhancement of sales for emergency medical equipment.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global emergency medical equipment market shareholder and is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The healthcare systems and emergency response networks in North America, specifically the United States and Canada, are characterized by advanced development and established infrastructure. The presence of this infrastructure contributes to the need for advanced emergency medical equipment. Additionally, the prevalence of cardiac events in North America contributes to a major market for cardiac care devices, including automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and defibrillators. This is a key component that fuels the demand for emergency medical equipment in this geographical area.

In a similar vein, the region is home to numerous prominent manufacturers of medical devices that consistently allocate resources toward research and development endeavors. This commitment has yielded the creation of cutting-edge emergency medical equipment, driving the industry's expansion.

Key Highlights

The global emergency medical equipment market size was valued at USD 31.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 34.00 billion in 2025 to USD 59.93 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on product type, the global emergency medical equipment market is segmented into diagnostic medical equipment, emergency resuscitation equipment, patient handling equipment, personal protective equipment, and others. The emergency resuscitation equipment segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global emergency medical equipment market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma, cancer care, respiratory care, and others. The cardiac care segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

3M Abbott Asahi Kasei Corporation Braun Medical Cardinal Health GE Healthcare Henry Schein Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Stryker Others

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Abbott's CardioMEMS HF System received approval from the FDA for extending its use to support individuals in the early stages of heart failure. This expanded indication allows patients in the early phases of heart failure to benefit from the CardioMEMS HF System, which features a small implantable sensor capable of detecting early signs of worsening heart failure.

Segmentation