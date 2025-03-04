2025 List of Influential Women in Hospitality Announced by Questex’s Hotel Management

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the eighth annual “Influential Women in Hospitality” list, honoring innovative, leading women in the hotel industry.

The 2025 honorees were selected by the Hotel Management staff for their strong leadership and dedication to excellence in hospitality. This influential group’s list of accomplishments is as long as it is impressive, and Hotel Management is proud to feature these talented, inspiring women.

Hotel Management’s 2025 Influential Women in Hospitality are:

Anne Becker Olins, Global chief design and technical services officer, Ultra Luxury and Luxury, Accor Sara Becnel, President, Sandestin Investments Odette Brown, Senior director, brand operations, Choice Hotels International Vickie Callahan, President, hospitality management, Peachtree Group Ann Christenson, Chief human resources officer, Aimbridge Vanessa Claspill, Chief commercial officer, Crescent Hotels & Resorts Armelle De la Porte des Vaux, Vice president marketing, Club Med North America Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development & Owner Relations, GF Hotels & Resorts Lan Elliott, Co-Founder & Principal, Acacia Hospitality Emily Feeney, Senior director of capital markets and investments, Noble Investment Group Wendy Ferrill, Vice president, Worldwide sales, BWH Hotel Group Catherine Hance, Chief legal officer, Peregrine Hospitality Brittany Jones, Chief development officer, Brittain Resorts & Hotels Josie Kilgore, President, Cobblestone Hotels Shannon Knapp, President and CEO, Leading Hotels of the World Sandi Lesueur, Founder and CEO, VIRTU Resort & Residences Helinda Lizarraga, President, Aligned Hospitality Management Lisa Lombardo, President, Ark Holding Group Kerry Mack, Chief revenue officer, Highgate Luana Maitland, Area director of cultural experiences, Outrigger Resorts & Hotels Ayesha Molino, President and COO, ARIA and Vdara; Chief public affairs officer, MGM Resorts International Kendra Plummer, Founder and CEO, Elise Capital Ayesha Rajput, Regional vice president, franchise development, Sonesta Samantha Sugarman, Senior vice president, strategic operations, Trinity Investments

“It is Hotel Management's honor to recognize and celebrate hospitality professionals who make up this year’s 2025 Influential Women in Hospitality list,” said Esther Hertzfeld, Senior Editor at Hotel Management. “These exceptional women are innovators, collaborators, entrepreneurs, developers, and leaders reshaping and redefining the global hospitality industry. Their contributions inspire us, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations on their remarkable achievements.”

The 2025 Influential Women in Hospitality honorees are featured online in the March Issue of Hotel Management. Visit here to learn more.

