Verana Health Enhances Site Explorer Tool to Advance Diversity in Clinical Trials

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verana Health ®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has launched updates to its Site Explorer application. Thanks to the unprecedented size of its database, Site Explorer can now identify practices based on patients within specific underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, in addition to previous clinical trial experience, down to the indication level. These enhancements will support sponsors and CROs in delivering on a commitment to inclusive representation in clinical trials to ensure safety and efficacy of treatments across all patient populations.

Through an exclusive partnership with the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), the largest specialty society clinical data registry in all of medicine, Verana Health has access to electronic health record data on up to 80 million de-identified patients from 15,000 contributing clinicians. With Site Explorer’s newest functionality, users are able to gain an in-depth view of cohort representation at the site level, providing insights that can help set informed enrollment targets for specific demographic subgroups (e.g., age, sex, race and ethnicity).

“Clinical trials are the cornerstone of medicine and healthcare. Advancing treatments, developing new drugs and improving patient outcomes relies on robust data and strong science. One key pathway for ensuring sound clinical trials is through fully representative clinical trials that enhance the body of evidence for a treatment or a patient population,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. “By investing in and enhancing Site Explorer, we’re equipping research teams with the tools needed to design studies that reflect the real-world nature of patient populations, ensuring that future treatments are informed by and beneficial for all.”

Site Explorer is a powerful application that revolutionizes protocol optimization and site selection. The intuitive tool, which doesn’t require coding expertise, offers curated codelists to simplify searching for diagnosis and procedures. Site Explorer offers a comprehensive view of prospective study sites, potential referral sources, and de-identified patient populations, empowering more informed and streamlined study planning to ensure the right trial sites with the right patients are selected efficiently and effectively.

To learn more, visit: veranahealth.com/products/site-explorer .