Anjuna Fuels Secure AI Innovation in the Digital Payments Industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anjuna , a leader in Universal Confidential Computing and AI Data Fusion Clean Rooms, today announced significant momentum in the digital payments industry. This announcement comes off the heels of Anjuna being selected by Gartner as a Tech Innovator in the Preemptive Cybersecurity category.

Several market-leading financial services and fintech companies have selected Anjuna’s platform to ensure secure data collaboration, privacy, and compliance while leveraging AI to drive innovation:

Global Leader in Financial Services – A Fortune 500 financial institution providing trusted payment, network, and digital banking solutions. Anjuna helped the institution secure its essential cryptographic services layers for public cloud acceleration.

– A Fortune 500 financial institution providing trusted payment, network, and digital banking solutions. Anjuna helped the institution secure its essential cryptographic services layers for public cloud acceleration. Narval – A crypto institutional connectivity layer that enables secure connection & integration between custodians and crypto protocols/applications. Narval's stack leverages Anjuna's Confidential Pods to ensure credentials live and operations occur within a verifiable trusted execution environment.

– A crypto institutional connectivity layer that enables secure connection & integration between custodians and crypto protocols/applications. Narval's stack leverages Anjuna's Confidential Pods to ensure credentials live and operations occur within a verifiable trusted execution environment. Payfinia - an independent payments company, providing community financial institutions (CFIs) access to and ownership of their instant payments services. Anjuna enables Payfinia to ensure both speed and security for its users.

- an independent payments company, providing community financial institutions (CFIs) access to and ownership of their instant payments services. Anjuna enables Payfinia to ensure both speed and security for its users. Portal – A borderless finance infrastructure provider, enabling companies to move money anywhere in the world fast and cheaply by leveraging blockchains and stablecoins. Anjuna enables Portal to speed up the wallet creation and account setup, open up the solution to more customers, and improve the user experience for wallet recovery.

– A borderless finance infrastructure provider, enabling companies to move money anywhere in the world fast and cheaply by leveraging blockchains and stablecoins. Anjuna enables Portal to speed up the wallet creation and account setup, open up the solution to more customers, and improve the user experience for wallet recovery. rootVX – A unified infrastructure for value storage and interchange based on the three pillars of tokenization, programmability and proving systems. rootVX uses Anjuna's advanced TEE mechanism to protect its platform services that handle sensitive user data and financial transactions.



Executives from Anjuna’s new customers emphasized the importance of implementing secure AI-driven collaboration for their operations:

"Security and trust are foundational for institutional crypto adoption. Anjuna's Confidential Pods enable us to provide institutions with a secure connectivity layer that protects sensitive operations and credentials while enabling safe access to vetted protocols and applications."

— Greg Jessner, Co-Founder & CEO, Narval

"Anjuna enables us to process and analyze financial data in a confidential environment, ensuring both speed and security for our users."

— Nizar Jamal, Chief Technology Officer, Payfinia

“By leveraging Anjuna to deploy secure enclaves, we have strengthened our ability to serve enterprise customers with robust treasury management and seamless stablecoin orchestration—all while adhering to the highest security standards. Secure enclaves not only enable us to meet stringent compliance requirements but also unlock new opportunities to optimize our infrastructure, enhancing both security and operational efficiency without compromising trust.”

— Parsa Attari, Co-Founder & Head of Product, Portal

Anjuna’s AI Data Fusion Clean Room, Anjuna Northstar , and its Universal Confidential Computing Platform, Anjuna Seaglass , allow digital payment providers to:

Enable secure AI-driven innovation – Unlock new business opportunities by sharing insights while keeping the raw sensitive data private.

– Unlock new business opportunities by sharing insights while keeping the raw sensitive data private. Ensure regulatory compliance – Maintain adherence to financial and data privacy regulations, including GDPR and PCI DSS.

– Maintain adherence to financial and data privacy regulations, including GDPR and PCI DSS. Faster, more granular fraud detection – Protect sensitive financial data with zero-trust security.



For more information on how Anjuna is transforming AI-driven financial collaboration, visit www.anjuna.io .

About Anjuna

Anjuna unlocks secure, AI-driven innovation with two groundbreaking solutions. Anjuna Seaglass, the Universal Confidential Computing Platform, delivers ubiquitous data privacy and intrinsic cloud security. Anjuna Northstar, the AI Data Fusion Clean Room, builds on Seaglass to provide an out-of-the-box, private environment for limitless AI-driven data collaboration and value discovery. Anjuna works with enterprises around the globe, including financial services, government, healthcare and SaaS. Anjuna is backed by prominent investors, including Playground Global, Insight Partners, M Ventures, and SineWave Ventures.

