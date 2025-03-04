Poppulo Strengthens Digital Signage Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of REACH Media Network

DENVER, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo, a global leader in digital signage and omnichannel employee communications software, today announced its acquisition of REACH Media Network (REACH), a prominent provider of reliable, user-friendly digital signage solutions to mid-market customers. With a combined reach of more than 10,000 digital signage customers worldwide, this strategic acquisition underscores Poppulo’s dedication to delivering high impact digital signage solutions for a broader range of customers and use cases.

With more than 45 years combined experience in the digital signage industry, Poppulo and REACH will drive innovation that helps organizations more effectively use digital signage to improve customer experience, increase revenue, drive brand awareness, improve performance and enhance their workplaces. Poppulo plans to retain both platforms to serve the needs of its diverse customer base, ensuring continuity for existing customers of both companies.

Key Benefits of the Acquisition:

Expanded Market Coverage: The acquisition allows Poppulo to bring the benefits of digital signage to a wider spectrum of businesses and use cases, from large enterprises to mid-market organizations.

The acquisition allows Poppulo to bring the benefits of digital signage to a wider spectrum of businesses and use cases, from large enterprises to mid-market organizations. Innovation at Scale: A broader portfolio of solutions, diverse expertise, and additional scale will drive product innovation for customers.

A broader portfolio of solutions, diverse expertise, and additional scale will drive product innovation for customers. Increased Resources and Expertise: Customers will benefit from a scaled global provider with increased resources and advanced support options, while continuing to enjoy the dedicated support they trust.



Ruth Fornell, CEO of Poppulo, said: “We are thrilled to welcome REACH to the Poppulo family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to lead the market with best-in-class digital signage solutions that drive engagement, enhance productivity, and create meaningful connections. By joining forces, we are not only enhancing our offerings but also expanding our ability to support businesses of all sizes in creating exceptional communication experiences. This acquisition is a key milestone in our growth strategy.”

Darren Wercinski, CEO of REACH, added: “Joining forces with Poppulo marks an exciting new chapter for REACH. Together, we’ll deliver cutting-edge digital signage solutions on a global scale, empowering businesses to transform their communication strategies. We’re proud to bring our expertise to Poppulo and look forward to the opportunities this partnership will create for our customers.”

This acquisition represents Poppulo’s commitment to growing its leadership position in the digital signage industry and its dedication to meeting the evolving communications needs of organizations worldwide.

District Capital Partners (“DCP”) served as exclusive financial advisors to Poppulo in connection with the transaction.

For more information about the acquisition and what it means for Poppulo and REACH customers, contact info@poppulo.com.

About Poppulo

Poppulo helps enterprise companies achieve more by connecting and communicating with employees and customers at scale through leading, AI-powered digital signage, employee communications, and workplace management solutions. Poppulo's 4,500+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100. Poppulo Digital Signage solutions are deployed across 500,000+ screens in 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.poppulo.com/products/digital-signage. Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

About REACH Media Network

REACH Media Network is a leading provider of innovative digital signage solutions designed to connect people, enhance engagement, and simplify information sharing. Serving businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and more, REACH empowers organizations to effectively communicate with their audiences through dynamic, cloud-based signage solutions. Established in 2005, REACH serves over 9,000 customers and manages over 25,000 screens globally. For more information, visit www.reachmedianetwork.com. Follow REACH Media Network on LinkedIn.