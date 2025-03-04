Hannaford donates $1.3 million to advance child health and wellness

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hannaford Supermarkets today announced a $1.3 million investment in programs that positively impact child health and wellness across New England and New York. The funding is the latest chapter of Hannaford’s “Eat Well, Be Well – A Path to Better Health” initiative, which paves the way for healthier futures by increasing access to nutritious foods.

The funding will enhance programs that help children eat healthier and stay active with the goal of reducing risk for chronic disease. The donations will be distributed to Full Plates Full Potential and Let’s Go! (Maine); New Hampshire Hunger Solutions and Regenerative Roots Association (New Hampshire); Cornell University (New York); and Community Servings and Project Bread (Massachusetts).





Nationally, almost 20% of children aged 2-19 are considered to have obesity. The statistic highlights a growing need to address the potential long-term impacts of obesity on the physical health of children, including an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. The funding from Hannaford will not only support greater access to healthy food but also improve nutrition education resources for children – ultimately fostering a healthier future for the entire family.

“It’s essential we provide children with the right tools to develop healthy habits at an early age,” said Mike Vail, President at Hannaford Supermarkets. “We’re incredibly proud to support these meaningful programs, which will create positive, lasting impact on the lives of children in our communities. By investing in the next generation today, we’re establishing the foundation for thriving communities tomorrow.”

One of the organizations receiving funding through the program is Full Plates Full Potential, who will use the grant to help schools across Maine adhere to new federal guidelines by feeding kids fresh, made-from-scratch meals. This will ensure that kids are consuming more nutritious foods and fewer heavily processed ingredients every day.

“Hannaford’s support is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together to ensure Maine kids have access to healthy, nutritious foods," said Justin Strasburger, Executive Director of Full Plates Full Potential. "With this funding, we have the opportunity to help schools provide fresh, locally sourced meals to our student, and we're proud to work alongside Hannaford to end childhood food insecurity in Maine once and for all.”





Another organization receiving funding through the most recent “Eat Well, Be Well” investment is Community Servings in Jamaica Plain, Mass. Community Servings will use the grant to expand its Food is Medicine Nutrition Program, providing scratch-made and medically tailored meals to children and families.

“Community Servings is thrilled to partner with Hannaford Supermarkets to support Child Health in Massachusetts,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “With Hannaford's support over the next two years, we will expand our Food is Medicine Nutrition Program, providing scratch-made and medically tailored meals to children and families. Together, we are advancing the health of children experiencing nutrition insecurity and critical illness.”

In addition to the $1.3 million investment, Hannaford will provide a total of $60,000 in gift cards to the community partners. The partners can use the gift cards to purchase healthy snacks, such as Hannaford Snack Pals, for children, further supporting their shared mission to enhance nutrition and well-being in the community.

Hannaford established the “Eat Well, Be Well – A Path to Better Health” initiative in September 2022 to help break down the barriers that challenge access to healthy, nutritious food and wellness resources. Over the past three years, Hannaford has provided more than $4 million in funding to community organizations under the Eat Well, Be Well banner.

For more information about Hannaford’s community efforts and charitable giving initiatives, visit Hannaford.com/HannafordHelps.

About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets operates 189 stores in the Northeast, most with full-service pharmacies. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. All are committed to offering great fresh food, convenient experiences and everyday low prices. Hannaford also is an active and committed community partner—focusing on fighting hunger, supporting youth development, and helping people live healthier lives. Hannaford is an industry leader in sustainability with a strong commitment to reducing waste and protecting the environment. Hannaford diverts or donates all food at risk of going to waste—sending no food to landfills. In 2023, Hannaford donated 26 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations. Hannaford employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based in Scarborough, Maine. Additional information can be found at Hannaford.com.

