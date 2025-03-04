Upbring President & CEO Mike Loo to Join Influential Panel at SVC@SXSW 2025 to Discuss Bold Approaches to Child Wellbeing

Austin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring, a leader in advancing child wellbeing, is honored to announce that President & CEO Mike Loo will be a featured panelist at SVC@SXSW 2025, the only faith-based program officially sanctioned by South by Southwest (SXSW). The panel, titled “From Possum Trot to the World: A Story of Radical Love & Global Impact,” is scheduled for March 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Distribution Hall, 1500 E 4th St., Austin, TX.

This compelling discussion will unite faith-driven leaders dedicated to transforming the lives of children facing adversity. Mike will join an esteemed group of panelists, including:

Bishop W.C. Martin , Pastor, Possum Trot

, Pastor, Possum Trot Bishop Aaron Blake , Orphan Care Ambassadors

, Orphan Care Ambassadors Joe Knittig, CEO, Global Orphan Project

Together, they will explore pressing questions on driving local and global impact for children, integrating technology for greater effectiveness, and developing sustainable community-driven solutions that create lasting positive change.

“The opportunity to speak at SVC@SXSW is deeply meaningful, as it aligns with Upbring’s mission to transform how we care for children and families,” said Mike. “This panel is more than a conversation—it’s about action. We’re here to explore real, scalable solutions that empower communities, integrate technology, and create a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

“We're thrilled to partner with Upbring at SVC@SXSW,” said Zac Tinney, Executive Director of SVC. “Together, we’re using our gifts—from technology to creativity—to spark meaningful conversations that drive real change and tackle the world’s biggest challenges.”

As a champion for child wellbeing and social innovation, Mike brings extensive experience in leveraging data, technology, driving change and community collaboration to uplift children and families. Upbring’s initiatives, including its groundbreaking VectorPoint™ assessment tool, are redefining how organizations support child resilience and long-term healing. Through its Upbring Innovation Labs, the organization invests more than $1 million annually to keep innovation alive in the child wellbeing sector.

SVC@SXSW, now in its third year, celebrates the intersection of faith, film, music, and technology, offering a unique platform for leaders and creatives to explore how faith drives positive transformation. The event is expected to draw thousands of attendees from across industries, making it an impactful space for thought leadership and collaboration.

For more information about Upbring and its mission to advance child wellbeing, visit Upbring.org.

About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We deliver a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. By shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, we are securing a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

