Brunswick Corporation Recognized on Newsweek's 2025 America's Greatest Workplaces for Women List

METTAWA, Ill. , March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, is proud to announce its recognition by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. This prestigious accolade highlights Brunswick's ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming and empowering work environment that champions personal and professional growth across the organization.

“We are truly honored to be named one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer at Brunswick Corporation. “This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace where all perspectives are valued as we work together to drive innovation. At Brunswick, we are passionate about empowering our employees to meet the needs of our customers, working together in a supportive culture where every individual can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Newsweek, in partnership with data analytics firm Plant-A Insights Group, conducted an extensive evaluation to identify America’s top 1,000 workplaces for women. The ranking highlights companies that provide comprehensive employee benefits, and foster workplace cultures that support the success and advancement of women. Brunswick was celebrated for its proactive initiatives in these areas, which include leadership development programs, mentoring opportunities, and policies that promote work-life balance.

The rankings were determined by a thorough process conducted by Plant-A-Insights Group, including analysis of public data, interviews with human resources professionals, and confidential online surveys completed by more than 215,000 female employees. This comprehensive feedback resulted in over 2.2 million detailed reviews of both large and small organizations nationwide.

