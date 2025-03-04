2024-2025 Top Themes and Predictions for Global Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) M&A Deals

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Global TMT M&A Deals 2024 - Top Themes and Predictions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This report analyzes the disruptive themes that drove M&A activity across the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) industry in 2024.



Key Highlights

Global M&A deal value in the TMT sector rebounded by 27% in 2024, reaching a total of $514 billion, a significant increase from $403 billion in the previous year. Moreover, deal volume rose 14% year-over-year, culminating in 512 transactions in 2024.

However, this momentum slowed in the fourth quarter of 2024, as the TMT sector recorded 129 M&A deals worth $89 billion, a decline from $120 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity in the global TMT market in 2024.

It identifies the M&A deals announced in the TMT market between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2024 and provides comprehensive sector-by-sector analysis of the themes driving this activity.

Reasons to Buy

This report offers a unique perspective on M&A activity in the TMT sector by focusing on the themes driving deals. This allows for a deeper understanding of the themes that are shaping the industry.

It provides analysis of M&A activity in major geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

It evaluates the M&A deals announced by the leading technology companies (Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple) and identifies the themes on which they are focusing.

The report also includes our predictions for future acquisitions targets across all TMT sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

M&A Market Review

M&A Themes by Sector

M&A Themes by Geography

Future Acquisition Targets

Deal Selection Criteria

Further Reading

Glossary

Thematic Research Methodology

