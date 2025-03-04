Calibre Mining Announces Closing of US$75 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre”), is pleased to announce that, further to its joint news release with Equinox Gold Corp. (“Equinox”) (see news release dated February 23, 2025), it has closed the private placement issuance of an aggregate principal amount of US$75 million unsecured convertible notes bearing interest at a rate of 5.5% per annum.

About Calibre

Calibre (TSX:CXB) is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities, Calibre will unlock significant value.

