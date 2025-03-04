Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 28 02 25

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 62,876,448.80 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault
75008 PARIS
712 042 456 RCS Paris

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares





Total number of voting rights
02/28/202578,595,561

Theoretical voting rights:
130,723,515



Exercisable voting rights:
130,326,453

